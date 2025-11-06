Women’s Foundation of the South Announces New Board of Directors’ Members

Seven New Additions will take on their New Roles Effective Immediately

Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS), founded in August 2021, is pleased to announce seven new board members to their existing board. WFS, which celebrated its fourth anniversary this past August, is a regional foundation working to elevate the health, wealth, and power of women, girls, and gender-expansive people across the U.S. South.

New members include

Ruby Bright, a lifelong champion for women and families, best known for her leadership at the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis, where she built transformative pathways to economic security and generational change.

Monica L. Coleman, who works to advance health equity and opportunity through her work at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, brings a deep commitment to ensuring that communities thrive and every voice is heard.

Dr. Kalisha Dessources Figures is a visionary impact strategist whose work centers racial and gender equity, helping organizations and leaders build strategies that create lasting social transformation.

Summer Duperon is a passionate advocate for public health and housing justice, leading development efforts at GirlTREK to mobilize resources that address homelessness and strengthen community resilience.

Shelli Golson-Mickens of Innovation Network is dedicated to helping organizations measure what matters, using her expertise in using data to inform decision-making and improve social outcomes, amplify impact and advance equity-driven change.

Dr. Donna-Marie Winn guides leaders and organizations toward transformational growth as President of Kaleidoscope Pathways, LLC, weaving together equity, healing, and collective empowerment.

Christal M. Jackson is the founder of Mosaic Genius, a platform that accelerates wealth creation and innovation in communities of color, reflecting her lifelong commitment to social impact and economic justice.

“I am so pleased to welcome our new leaders,” said Carmen James Randolph, President and CEO of WFS. “We are honored that they have joined the Women’s Foundation of the South’s Board of Directors. Each brings a wealth of experience, vision, and passion for advancing prosperity for women, girls, and gender expansive people across the South. Their commitment and expertise will help us expand our impact, strengthen our partnerships, and continue building a future where every woman and her community has the opportunity to thrive.”

WFS, headquartered in New Orleans, LA, is pursuing its mission to serve women, girls, and gender expansive people in thirteen Southern states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. It centers the lives of those most impacted by injustice. WFS has successfully launched and expanded to five of these states, the expanded board of directors will serve to guide WFS as it continues to broaden its geographic footprint.

About Women’s Foundation of the South:

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.

