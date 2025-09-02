Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation Calls for Bold Leadership in Announcing CEO Search

Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

Building on 50 years of equity-driven philanthropy, WRF advances the fight for dignity and opportunity for Arkansas families.

LITTLE ROCK , AR, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation emerges from Labor Day celebrations honoring the dignity of work, the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation (WRF) is announcing its national search for the next President and Chief Executive Officer. This milestone begins a new era of leadership for WRF as it marks 50 years of advancing equity, opportunity, and prosperity for Arkansans.

Founded in 1974 to honor the legacy of Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, WRF has long been a catalyst for justice and innovation. With more than $150 million in assets and annual investments of $5–8 million in grantee organizations, the Foundation has shaped economic mobility, educational equity, and systemic reform across Arkansas.

Under the transformative leadership of Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, WRF co-founded initiatives such as Excel by 8, ForwARd Arkansas, ALICE in Arkansas, and Why AR? — efforts that amplified the voices of working families, strengthened K–12 education, and tackled persistent economic disparities.

“Labor Day reminds us of the sacrifices and strength of America’s workers,” said Cedric Williams, Chair of the WRF Board of Directors. “Yet in Arkansas, far too many families who work full-time still struggle to cover the basics. This CEO search is about finding a leader who will honor Governor Rockefeller’s legacy and continue our fight for economic justice, dignity, and opportunity for every Arkansan.”

BoardWalk Consulting has been retained to manage the search. Expressions of interest, nominations, and applications may be directed to WRF@BoardWalkConsulting.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.