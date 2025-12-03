Myriota announces General Availability for HyperPulse™, the world’s first commercial 5G Non-Terrestrial

Ben Cade, CEO, Myriota

First customers already live as service launches in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Australia with European and Asian countries coming in early 2026

With HyperPulse we’re making 5G non-terrestrial connectivity a practical reality for IoT at scale.” — Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myriota, a global leader in space-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced the General Availability of its HyperPulse ™ network, a global, highly scalable connectivity platform that makes it simple for industry partners to build, deploy and scale IoT solutions anywhere on Earth.The network is available from the 15th December in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, with customers in environmental monitoring, oil and gas monitoring, asset tracking and animal tracking already connected to the network through the Early Access Program. HyperPulse is designed and operated by Myriota, combining the company’s 5G NTN architecture with L-band capacity leased from Viasat. The HyperPulse network’s unique optimization layer allows connectivity performance - such as latency and data volume - to be adjusted dynamically in response to customer demand or environmental conditions.With HyperPulse™ scheduled to expand NTN coverage across Europe, South East Asia and additional Latin American countries in early 2026, Myriota is set to redefine the affordability and reach of IoT connectivity globally.Complementing Myriota’s commercially available UltraLiteTM service - which is focused on the most extreme energy efficiency, security and spectrum efficiency - HyperPulse delivers lower latency and higher daily data allowances. These features enable applications where more detailed reporting and richer sensing is advantageous, including asset tracking and monitoring for heavy equipment, containers, rail cars and trailers; smart metering for utilities, environmental sensing for weather stations, soil, air and water quality monitoring; and animal management including virtual fencing, feed optimization and remote monitoring.Built on 3GPP 5G NTN standards, and leveraging Viasat’s proven satellite infrastructure, HyperPulse offers seamless interoperability with a growing number of NTN-capable chipsets and devices, providing a standards-aligned pathway for long-term deployment and global scalability. Myriota has recently certified Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9151 module across various use cases, scenarios, and environments with additional certifications for other modules on the roadmap.With modern IoT solutions demanding more than a network connection alone, Myriota is also releasing a set of enablement products aimed at supporting their IoT partner ecosystem to seamlessly integrate and develop solutions for the HyperPulse network. Launching alongside the service is the first of these tools - the HyperPulse Developer Kit. It supports rapid prototyping and proof-of-concept validation and is designed for field use, with a weatherproof enclosure, battery operation, and multiple sensor and interface options."With HyperPulse we’re making 5G non-terrestrial connectivity a practical reality for IoT at scale," said Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota. "By delivering higher data allowances, lower latency and standards based coverage, HyperPulse gives organizations the ability to track and monitor assets, gather insights, and make decisions - even in the most remote and challenging environments. With a roadmap of new features coming next year, this is an exciting step forward for IoT connectivity worldwide."About MyriotaMyriota is a global leader in space and ground-enabled IoT connectivity. Over the past decade, the company has built an expanding satellite constellation, secured a substantial patent portfolio of over 170 patents, and raised more than $100 million in funding. It now delivers the IoT foundations that underpin critical operations across agriculture, utilities, logistics, mining, environmental monitoring and defense.Myriota enables systems integrators, solution providers and OEMs to easily develop and deploy connected products that sense, track, and monitor assets even in the most remote environments. With teams across 19 global locations and deep partnerships in key markets, Myriota remains focused on its mission to connect the physical world for impact.Founded in 2015 in Adelaide, Australia, Myriota is a global leader in secure, low-power, satellite-based IoT connectivity. With a portfolio of satellites, patented technology, and an extensive partner ecosystem, Myriota empowers industries to connect assets affordably and reliably, without the need for ground infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.