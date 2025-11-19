Dhiraagu partners with Infovista to drive AI-powered network excellence across Maldives' first end-to-end 5G deployment

Dhiraagu HQ Mohamed Musad, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Dhiraagu Infovista Logo

Operator leverages comprehensive network management solution to maintain position as Maldives' fastest, most reliable network while accelerating 5G rollout

Infovista's integrated approach gives us unprecedented visibility and control across our entire network ecosystem,” — Mohamed Musad, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Dhiraagu

PARIS, FRANCE, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infovista , a global leader in network management, today announced a strategic partnership with Dhiraagu , the Maldives' leading telecommunications provider, to deliver comprehensive AI-powered network optimization spanning the complete technology lifecycle from 2G through 5G. The collaboration positions Dhiraagu to maintain its market leadership while accelerating ROI from network investments and delivering exceptional subscriber experiences across the Maldivian archipelago's unique geographical challenges.As connectivity demands surge across the Maldives with growing tourism and digital transformation initiatives, Dhiraagu has deployed Infovista's integrated Planet™, TEMS™, and Ativa™ solutions to create a unified approach to network planning, testing, and assurance – ensuring optimal network performance across the islands while preparing infrastructure for next-generation services.Transforming Network Operations Through AI-Driven IntelligenceDhiraagu's implementation spans three critical operational areas:Smart network planning: Infovista’s Planet solution with AI-driven machine learning propagation models delivers highly accurate coverage predictions across the Maldives' complex maritime environment, enabling seamless integration of 5G New Radio while optimizing site placement and technology rollout strategies.Advanced performance validation: The TEMS solution provides continuous QoS and QoE monitoring across VoLTE, mobile data, and OTT applications, utilizing machine learning algorithms to ensure optimal service quality during the critical 5G deployment phase.Proactive service assurance: The Ativa solution delivers real-time network visibility with unified service and network KPIs, enabling proactive issue detection and resolution while providing geolocated RAN analytics for continuous monitoring across all technologies and subscriber segments.Driving business impactThe partnership will deliver results across key performance indicators:• Accelerated ROI from intelligent network planning and capacity optimization• Reduced time-to-resolution for network issues through proactive assurance• Enhanced customer satisfaction and NPS through superior service quality• Decreased operational costs via automated diagnostics and streamlined workflows• New revenue opportunities through data-driven network optimization and customer intelligence"Dhiraagu's deployment represents the gold standard for comprehensive network management," said David Tulis, Chief Revenue Officer at Infovista. "Infovista’s AI-powered solutions will enable Dhiraagu to excel in performance and reliability while future-proofing their infrastructure for 5G evolution and beyond.""Infovista's integrated approach gives us unprecedented visibility and control across our entire network ecosystem," said Mohamed Musad, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Dhiraagu. "This partnership ensures we maintain our position as Maldives' fastest, most reliable network while delivering the intelligent operations needed for sustainable growth in the 5G era."Strategic future roadmapBuilding on this foundation, Dhiraagu and Infovista will continue to expand their collaboration to scale 5G services across the Maldives, combining innovative technology solutions with expert guidance to optimize performance, elevate subscriber experiences, and unlock new revenue streams in next-generation mobile services.Infovista and Dhiraagu’s partnership demonstrates how comprehensive network management drives competitive advantage in today's rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape, particularly for operators managing complex geographical and technical challenges.***About InfovistaInfovista is the partner of choice for delivering networks people love. As a global leader, we empower Communications Service Providers and Enterprises to enhance network, service, and customer experience intelligence, driving successful business outcomes spanning the whole network lifecycle. Our suite of products and solutions is built on an open, integrated, cloud-native platform that connects the power of data, analytics, AI/ML and automation boosting efficiency, optimizing cost and accelerating time-to-revenue. Our experts deliver solutions to over 1,000 customers worldwide, including 400 Mobile Network Operators - making Infovista the preferred option for planning, optimizing, testing, assuring and monetizing mobile, fixed and private networks.

