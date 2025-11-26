RANsemi and TechPhosis Collaborate on Integrated Small Cell Starter Kit

RANsemi and TechPhosis Logo RANsemi and TechPhosis Execs at India Mobile Congress 2025 (From L-R: Neill Young, VP Business development – RANsemi; Oliver Davies, VP Marketing – RANsemi; Mangal Singh, CO-Founder and COO – TechPhosis

Joint UK–India partnership will accelerate integrated small cell innovation and strengthen cooperation aligned with the UK–India Telecoms Security Initiative

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RANsemi Limited , the British wireless semiconductor company specialising in Open RAN baseband technologies, has announced a new collaboration with TechPhosis Private Limited , one of India’s leading 5G CU/DU stack solution providers and Open RAN integration specialists, to deliver an Integrated Small Cell (ISC) Starter Kit.The partnership reflects the shared ambition of both companies to expand cross-border cooperation in the development of next-generation mobile infrastructure, building on the complementary strengths of the UK’s semiconductor and systems architecture expertise, and India’s leadership in software and end-to-end 5G solution integration.“Our collaboration with RANsemi brings together cutting-edge hardware innovation from the UK and advanced RAN software integration expertise from India,” said Mangal Singh, Co-Founder and COO of TechPhosis. “Together, we are enabling a fast-track route for OEMs to accelerate integrated small-cell development and strengthen the Open RAN ecosystem. This partnership delivers a carrier-grade 5G solution built on a low-power consumption SoC, offering an ultra-cost-optimised design with significantly reduced time-to-market.”“RANsemi and TechPhosis are aligned in enabling new entrants and innovators to move faster in the evolution of small cell and Open RAN technologies,” said Peter Claydon, CEO at RANsemi. “By bringing together RANsemi’s PHY with TechPhosis’ Layer 2/3 expertise, we’re delivering a foundation that supports experimentation, rapid prototyping and product realisation.”The partnership aligns with the ethos of the UK–India Telecoms Security Initiative (TSI), which promotes collaboration and innovation between British and Indian technology partners in Open RAN and advanced network research. It brings together RANsemi’s software-defined baseband PHY with TechPhosis’ Layer 2/3 software stack to create a flexible and powerful development platform for 5G integrated small cell innovation. Designed to accelerate design and integration cycles for OEMs, system integrators, and research partners, the ISC Starter Kit will provide a practical foundation for exploring new performance, interoperability, and deployment models for 5G small cells.The Integrated Small Cell (ISC) Starter Kit is scheduled for availability in Q1 2026, with registration of interest now open through RANsemi and TechPhosis.For more information or to register your interest, visit https://ransemi.com/contact or https://techphosis.com/contact-us/ -Ends-About TechPhosisTechPhosis is an Indian technology company specialising in Open RAN system integration, software development, and 5G consulting services. The company provides advanced RAN, core, and network automation expertise to operators, OEMs, and research partners across India and beyond. Through collaborations with leading global semiconductor and equipment vendors, TechPhosis accelerates the development and deployment of next-generation wireless infrastructure, supporting the evolution of open and interoperable 5G networks.For more information, visit: techphosis.com.About RANsemiRANsemi Limited is the British wireless semiconductor company pioneering Open RAN-standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 6G, 5G, and 4G radio access networks (RANs). Headquartered in Bristol, UK, with global sales and support presence, RANsemi enables critical connectivity across industries worldwide, including Neutral Host, Private Networks, Defence & Security, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), and Small Cells.For more information, visit ransemi.com.TechPhosis Company ContactMangal SinghCO-Founder and COOinfo@techphosis.com+91 8447640141RANsemi Company ContactOliver DaviesVP Marketingoliver.davies@ransemi.com+44 7973 659 231

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.