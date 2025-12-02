Province Proclaims SaskAbilities Day to Celebrate 75 Years of Service

CANADA, December 2 - Released on December 2, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed December 2, 2025, as SaskAbilities Day in recognition of the organization's 75 years of service to persons with disabilities and their leadership in strengthening communities across the province.

"Our partnership with SaskAbilities is one we deeply value, and I want to congratulate them on this milestone," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "For decades, individuals and their families have benefitted from the quality services provided by SaskAbilities. I look forward to continuing our shared efforts to build an inclusive Saskatchewan."

Founded on December 2, 1950, SaskAbilities has grown from a small, family-led initiative into a province-wide organization that supports more than 50,000 individuals each year. This growth reflects their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of persons with disabilities and to building inclusive communities where everyone can thrive.

"In 1950, Saskatchewan families came together with a heartfelt hope: a better life for their children," President of SaskAbilities Paul Blackstock said. "From these humble beginnings, SaskAbilities now supports children, youth, and adults experiencing disability with employment, quality of life, and rehabilitation programs and services. We are grateful for the decades-long support from the Government of Saskatchewan and the people of our great province as we continue to work together to build inclusive communities for people of all abilities."

To learn more about SaskAbilities programs or to access supports, visit: www.saskabilities.ca.

