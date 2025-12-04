Donaldson Plastic Surgery Unveils 2025 Patient Insights Report To Elevate Transparency in Aesthetic & Functional Care

Dr. Marguerite Weston discussing functional medicine treatment plans with a patient in the Dublin, Ohio office. A patient compares two different breast implant sizes. Andie Schroeder, LME, discusses a patient's primary skin concerns, including eyebrow shape and fullness.

Columbus, Ohio practice releases proprietary data to elevate transparency across plastic surgery, aesthetics and functional medicine.

Opening this door? Showing the real numbers? That transparency can be the difference between a patient staying silent or feeling empowered to finally address their biggest concerns.” — Tricia Granchi, MSN, FNP-C

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donaldson Plastic Surgery has released its proprietary "By The Numbers" 2025 Insights Report, offering a transparent look into what patients are really asking for — from aesthetic enhancements to health optimization.

Based on HIPAA-compliant internal data, this annual initiative is designed to demystify the world of plastic surgery, nonsurgical treatments and functional medicine with evidence-based insights to empower both care providers and patients everywhere.

As one of the few practices in the United States releasing this level of anonymized patient data, Donaldson continues to lead with an education-driven, patient-first approach.

2025 “By The Numbers” — Key Patient Trends at Donaldson Plastic Surgery:

Most Popular Neurotoxin of 2025

Botox held strong as the most-requested neurotoxin at Donaldson in 2025 with 75.8% of patients seeking it out by name, but Daxxify had its most successful year to date (19.7%), signaling growing patient interest.

Most Popular Breast Implant Size of 2025

The most commonly selected breast implant at Donaldson measured 485ccs. The mean size has trended smaller overall, reflecting a growing preference for natural-looking augmentation that complements the patient's body and existing features.

Most Common Cosmetic Skin Concerns of 2025

While fine lines (28.1%) and wrinkles/loose skin (23.8%) remained the most frequent areas of concern, the data revealed an unexpected trend: more patients sought removal of moles and skin tags than anticipated (20%), suggesting a shift toward a higher standard for blemish removal.

Most Common Functional Health Concerns of 2025

Across functional medicine consultation requests, one simple phrase was selected by 47.5% of respondents: “I just want to feel better.” While weight loss (42.8%) and hormone balance (39.4%) remained priorities, many patients were driven by a broader pursuit of energy, clarity and overall well-being.

Most Popular Filler Injection Areas of 2025

Thanks to a spike in popularity of “undereye filler” on social media, Donaldson saw a noticeable uptick in patients seeking this solution. However, our providers diverted patients to cheek and midface filler placement due to common misconceptions online of what undereye filler can realistically achieve for facial balance.

More Than Trends: A Real-Time Window Into Patient Priorities

This initiative is an intensive reflection of a core tenant of the practice: that patients should feel seen, supported and informed every step of the way.

“We believe that the best care starts with honest conversations, and those conversations should be informed by real, relevant data,” says Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Donaldson Plastic Surgery. “These reports are a transparency tool for anyone who wants to better understand what’s happening in our industry."

About Donaldson Plastic Surgery

Donaldson’s cross-disciplinary model includes plastic surgery, non-surgical aesthetic treatments and functional medicine interventions, allowing patients to address their concerns comprehensively, and confidently.

“We don’t just treat symptoms or body parts. We treat the full person. And we do it with science-backed solutions and cross-discipline collaboration with some of the most skilled care providers in the Midwest. Publishing our own data demonstrates our commitment to doing what’s right for the individual — their confidence and their health,” says Dr. Michelle Sieffert, board-certified plastic surgeon at Donaldson Plastic Surgery.

For media inquiries or to learn more about the 2025 "By The Numbers" report, please contact the practice using the information provided.

