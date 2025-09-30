Breast Augmentation Trends in 2025: Columbus Plastic Surgeon Reveals the Most Popular Implant Sizes He Has Seen

Dr. Donaldson discussing breast implant options with a patient in Columbus, Ohio. An Overview of Different Breast Implant Profiles Jeffrey Donaldson, MD - Board Certified Plastic Surgeon & Breast Augmentation Expert

Columbus, Ohio plastic surgeon shares 2025’s most-requested breast implant sizes — and what they signal about preference, placement and profiles.

More patients today want results that enhance their natural shape — not exaggerate it. The 350–400cc range remains the sweet spot for restoring fullness while keeping proportions balanced.” — Jeffrey Donaldson, MD

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donaldson Plastic Surgery released new patient education insights from board-certified plastic surgeon Jeffrey Donaldson, MD, outlining the breast implant sizes and profiles he is seeing most often in 2025 — and how improved techniques like dual-plane placement support comfortable recovery and natural-looking results.

While these observations reflect Central Ohio preferences, Donaldson’s team notes they closely mirror national trends.

“Implant size is highly dependent on each individual’s preferences and anatomy: how full the tissue is, how much they weigh, their chest configuration. A great deal of conversation and exploration goes into finding the ideal implant,” said Dr. Donaldson.

What Patients Are Choosing Now

Across hundreds of augmentations, three choices stand out:

• 375 cc, moderate profile — a balanced option that restores upper-pole fullness without exaggerated projection. It’s a favorite among patients seeking a soft, proportional shape.

• 560 cc, full profile — for those who prefer more noticeable projection and a defined cleavage line in fitted clothing or swimwear.

• 190 cc, low profile — the quietly refined pick often associated with the “ballerina” or “yoga” look, offering subtle outward curve with minimal forward projection.

These selections reflect a broader shift over the last decade toward enhancing existing features and away from outsized silhouettes. “Natural-looking” outcomes are not just possible — they are popular.

Dr. Donaldson adds perspective on the very largest breast implant option:

“I will use an 800 cc implant that’s appropriate in keeping with the patient’s goals and what’s medically sound. But those instances are few and far between. I probably only do that a few times a year, versus other implants in the 350 to 400 range that we use hundreds of times.”

For context, 800 cc is the largest silicone implant available for cosmetic augmentation in the U.S., while newer devices for reconstruction extend up to 1,445 cc.

The Advantages of the Dual-Plane Breast Augmentation

Selecting a size is only one step. Placement strongly influences look, feel and recovery. Dr. Donaldson most often employs a dual-plane technique in which the upper portion of the implant rests under the pectoralis muscle while the lower portion sits under the breast tissue.

This hybrid approach supports a smooth upper transition, natural lower-pole roundness and reliable soft-tissue coverage — benefits that are especially helpful for patients with mild deflation after weight change or breastfeeding. The modern dual-plane concept was described in the surgical literature by John B. Tebbetts, MD and remains a widely taught method today.

Smooth vs. Textured, Silicone vs. Saline: Demystifying the Jargon

• Surface: Donaldson favors smooth, round implants for their flexibility and ability to move with the body’s natural anatomy. Textured devices can help “lock” shaped implants in place but have been associated with rare complications, including BIA-ALCL. Patients with implants should know that the FDA reports this lymphoma occurs far more frequently with textured surfaces than with smooth.

• Fill material: Patients choose silicone by an overwhelming margin for a more lifelike feel and lower likelihood of visible rippling, although saline remains an option when appropriate.

“The issue with the textured implant is that it has been implicated with a very rare form of lymphoma. So, I’ve always avoided textured implants in my practice because I just don’t even like the slightest chance of that," said Dr. Donaldson

What This Means for Patients in 2025 & Beyond

The conversation about breast augmentation has evolved. Fifteen to twenty years ago, higher-projection looks were common. Today, many patients prioritize harmony with their frame, tasteful cleavage and expedited recovery.

Donaldson’s surgeons emphasize techniques that treat tissue responsibly, support reduced downtime and deliver outcomes that align with each person’s goals and anatomy. These themes resonate in Columbus and in clinics nationwide.

Dr. Donaldson Underscores the Importance of Personalization at Consultation:

• Fit to anatomy — The same cc number looks different on different bodies due to chest width, tissue fullness and skin characteristics.

• Lifestyle alignment — Athletic patients often appreciate choices that look refined in both office attire and activewear.

• Screening considerations — For many, submuscular coverage can aid mammographic evaluation with specialized views after augmentation.

Straight Talk on Implant Safety:

Dr. Donaldson counsels patients on implant longevity, routine follow-up and FDA-recognized risks, including the rare but important BIA-ALCL signal associated mainly with textured devices. The practice does not recommend textured implants. Patients with any implant type should monitor for changes and partner with their provider for personalized guidance.

Local Insight with National Relevance:

The practice's data reflect a Midwestern practice that welcomes patients from across Central Ohio and beyond, yet the 375-ish moderate, 560 full and 190 low trendline tracks with what many patients across the U.S. are requesting — proportion, polish and confidence without overstatement.

For an easy primer on sizes, profiles and placement — including diagrams and definitions — visit “The Most Popular Breast Implant Sizes” page on Donaldson’s website.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Plastic Surgery is the practice of Jeffrey Donaldson, MD and Dr. Michelle Sieffert — board-certified plastic surgeons who perform breast augmentation in Columbus, Ohio. Donaldson employs an education-driven approach with a focus on safety, natural aesthetics and a comfortable recovery process. The team integrates plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine and functional medicine to elevate confidence and improve overall well-being.

Editor’s note: The FDA recently cleared larger silicone implants for reconstruction up to 1,445 cc; these are not intended for routine cosmetic augmentation. Donaldson primarily recommends sizes and profiles that are proportional to each patient’s anatomy and goals.

Demystifying & Destigmatizing Breast Augmentation Surgery | The "Asking For A Friend Podcast," Featuring Guest Jeffrey Donaldson, MD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.