Donaldson Launches 2nd Season of the 'Asking For A Friend' Podcast to Empower & Educate Women

This season dives into real conversations about health, aesthetics & plastic surgery to break down stigma & give women the knowledge to make confident choices.

I remember looking out at the crowd during our live taping last season & seeing everyone so locked in. That's when I thought to myself 'more people need better answers.' That's the goal of season 2.” — Carrie Esposito

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a breakout first season, "Asking For A Friend" is back for Season 2. Donaldson’s signature podcast returns to demystify women’s health, aesthetic treatments and plastic surgery in a way that’s honest, educational and refreshingly transparent.

What began as a local project has grown into a global platform, with more than 165,000 people listening and watching from around the world.

“It’s about time we had honest conversations about the challenges we face as women. Let's talk about the things we’ve kept to ourselves for too long,” says Asking For A Friend host Carrie Esposito. “There’s no shame in wanting answers.”

Season 2 takes a deeper dive into the topics women are Googling behind closed doors and scribbling into medical intake forms — from plastic surgery and Botox treatments to gut health, mental health, and menopause.

Each episode of Asking For A Friend is rooted in the real, unfiltered questions asked in exam rooms every single day, with many inquiries submitted directly by listeners.

“We’re not here to sensationalize. We’re here to be the doctors in the room, but with a glass of wine not too far away,” says Esposito.

What To Expect This Season

Each episode blends education with empathy, offering digestible insights on complex topics like hormone fluctuations, sexual health, aesthetic trends and the science behind aging. Season 2 also covers the emotional weight many women carry: the pressure to look good, feel good and be everything to everyone, all at once.

You’ll hear frank, funny and medically-backed discussions about:

What to really expect from Botox and filler

Why your gut might be impacting your mood

How to advocate for your health at your next doctor's appointment

Navigating post-pregnancy body changes

The positive mental and physical impact of breast augmentation surgery

The truth about medical weight loss and all those supplements you seen on your feed

Finding confidence in perimenopause, menopause and beyond

“We want to have that upfront conversation, even if it’s tough and not exactly what you want to hear,” Adrienne Yanich, APRN says. “I like to talk about what treatments and products work, but don’t be shocked if you also hear me say, ‘Save your money, girl.’”

Meet The Experts

Joining host Carrie Esposito is a dynamic team of providers and professionals, each with firsthand experience and advanced clinical knowledge:

Dr. Michelle Sieffert – A board-certified plastic surgeon and medical researcher specializing in face, breast and body procedures. Known for her exceptional outcomes and patient-first approach.

Jeffrey Donaldson, MD – A leading voice in cosmetic surgery, bringing advanced surgical methods and trusted care to patients throughout Central Ohio.

Marguerite Weston, MD, IFMCP – A double board-certified physician in conventional and functional medicine. Dr. Weston uncovers root causes and delivers integrative health strategies that last.

Adrienne Yanich, APRN – A Botox and filler specialist who empowers patients through personalized education and health advocacy.

Olivia Wolever, PA-C – A surgical physician assistant and recovery coach who guides patients through every step of their healing journey with transparency and care.

Nikki Rucinsky, LME – A trailblazing aesthetician who reimagined the Medspa experience. She specializes in CoolSculpting, acne treatments and medical-grade skincare.

Stacie Isler, PA-C – An experienced aesthetics provider and mom of three, Stacie brings a relatable perspective on balancing work, wellness and real life.

“How do women do it all without other women?” asks Dr. Weston. “I’m so fortunate to be surrounded by experts — not just in medicine, but in understanding what it’s like to do it all with a smile.”

Where To Listen

The "Asking For A Friend" Podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, iHeartRadio and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop monthly.

This season is for you, whether you're in your 30s considering injectables, in your 40s navigating hormone shifts or in your 50s rediscovering your body.

