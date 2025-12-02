10X Digital Announces Vincent Cataldo as the Latest Digital Marketing Scholarship Winner

Vincent Cataldo

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10X Digital is proud to announce Vincent Cataldo as the 2025 recipient of the 10X Digital Marketing Scholarship. The scholarship supports students who showemerging talent in digital marketing and a commitment to using their skills to make a positive difference.Cataldo, a student at Farmingdale State College, impressed the selection committee with his self-taught resourcefulness and entrepreneurial mindset. From a young age, he learned how to work independently, support himself financially, and identified opportunities where others might not.His interest in marketing sharpened when he launched a small event business to generate extra income. In building that venture, he discovered an instinctive ability to attract attention, craft experiences, and drive demand — skills that underscore his natural fit for a future career in marketing. His story reflects a determination to grow and continually improve.“Vincent’s resourcefulness, initiative and entrepreneurial spark are exactly what this scholarship was created to support,” said Holly Rollins, CEO of 10X Digital.“We are excited to help fuel his next steps in the marketing world.”For more information about the 10X Digital Marketing Scholarship and details about the next application cycle, visit https://www 10xdigitalinc.com /digital-marketing-scholarship/.10X Digital INC is a woman-owned business and a full-service content marketing, public relations and digital marketing agency, based in Greenville SC. 10X has been recognized by Content Marketing Institute as one of the top content marketing agencies in the world since 2014. 10X has regional, national and international marketing clients in many different industries. More information can be found at 10xdigitalinc.com.

