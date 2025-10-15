InSite Consulting Launches USA BEST Sites™: The New Manufacturer-Defined Standard for Site Readiness™

Build-Ready. Engineered. Streamlined. Turnkey.™ — The MFG Standard™ Sets the Real Bar for Communities Competing for Manufacturing Investment and Job Creation.

If your site isn’t at the front of the line—with a level of readiness manufacturers can trust—your community won’t just fall behind, you’ll watch game changing investments land somewhere else.” — Tonya Crist, InSite Consulting co-owner

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by industry leader InSite Consulting, USA BEST Sites™ is the nation’s first readiness program built entirely on manufacturer expectations—not consultant checklists or tiers. Sites that meet the USA BEST™ criteria are Build-Ready. Engineered. Streamlined. Turnkey.™, making them ready for immediate construction and rapid manufacturing activation.As billions in reshoring and advanced manufacturing projects surge across the U.S., the demand for truly ready industrial/manufacturing sites has never been more urgent. Projects are moving fast—and they’re not choosing sites with "potential”. They're selecting sites that are ready today.“If your site isn’t at the front of the line—with a level of readiness manufacturers can trust—your community won’t just fall behind, you’ll watch game changing investments land somewhere else,” says InSite Consulting co-owner Tonya Crist.Historically, industrial/manufacturing site readiness has been defined by outdated standards—consultant-driven checklists and certification benchmarks. USA BEST Sites™ aligns directly with the needs of manufacturers—the end-users who drive real location and investment decisions.Sites prepared based on InSite’s USA BEST Sites™ MFG Standard™ have already secured over $21 billion in capital investment and over 24,000 primary jobs (full-time, living wage, with benefits) and counting. The four pillars of USA BEST Sites™ include:● Build-Ready: Fully Infrastructured. Ready to Break Ground.● Engineered: Due Diligence Completed. Confirmed. Documented.● Streamlined: Less Red Tape. Faster Timelines.● Turnkey: Select the Site. Build. Manufacture.“This is a proven approach that delivers real results. In the current market, Site Readiness™ isn’t an option —it’s a requirement to compete. The manufacturers have spoken. Our job is to help communities rise to the occasion,” says InSite Consulting co-owner Rob Cornwell.Thousands of site searches are active, but only a fraction of communities have locations that are truly ready. To learn how to prepare your site to meet the MFG Standard™, visit https://www.insitelocation.com/ InSite Consulting, headquartered in Greenville SC for over 20 years, has already helped land over $21 billion in capital investment and more than 24,000 jobs on sites it’s evaluated. And they authored the term Site Readiness™ long before it became industry standard.

