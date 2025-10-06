Dodge® Industrial Launches StratoLink™ Disc Couplings, Expanding Coupling Portfolio with Next-Generation Performance

Dodge Industrial StratoLink Disc Coupling - Exploded View StratoLink Disc Coupling-Fully Assembled

New StratoLink line delivers higher torque, faster rebuilds, and drop-in interchangeability for demanding industries.

For decades, engineers have faced limited choices when specifying disc couplings, and StratoLink changes that.” — Vance Chavis, Global Product Manager for Couplings

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dodge Industrial, Inc., a global leader in mechanical power transmission solutions, today announced the launch of its StratoLink disc coupling line, a major expansion of the Dodge couplings portfolio. The first model to launch is the D71 Series, which meets API 610 standards and is engineered for maximum torque, simplified rebuilds, and seamless interchangeability in existing installations.StratoLink establishes a new performance benchmark for disc couplings, offering engineers a long-awaited alternative in critical industrial applications. Its key advantages include:•Delivers an average of 26 percent greater torque capacity than existing designs•11 percent larger bore ranges than previous designs, on average, enabling a lighter coupling that reduces loads and extends driven equipment life•Patent-pending bushing engagement system that eliminates hammering and other unsafe rebuilding practices, making rebuilds easier and up to two times faster than loose disc pack couplings•Drop-in interchange of the center member assembly allows for easy replacement in existing applications without needing to modify or move connected equipment“For decades, engineers have faced limited choices when specifying disc couplings, and StratoLink changes that,” said Vance Chavis, Global Product Manager for Couplings at Dodge Industrial. “By combining higher torque capacity, larger bores, easier rebuilds, and drop-in compatibility, we’ve created an exciting new alternative. StratoLink is a powerful example of how Dodge continues to deliver practical innovations that make a real difference for our customers in the field.”For over 70 years, Dodge has delivered innovative coupling technologies and is trusted worldwide to extend the life of driven equipment and minimize downtime. From elastomeric to metallic solutions, Dodge offers one of the broadest coupling portfolios in the industry. With the introduction of StratoLink, Dodge reinforces its legacy of coupling innovation by helping engineers optimize system performance, reduce downtime, and increase productivity across various industries, including oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper, and power generation.Learn more and explore technical details at info.dodgeindustrial.com/stratolink-d71-disc-coupling About Dodge Industrial, Inc.Dodge Industrial, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and other power transmission components. For more than 145 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers and end users alike in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations. With in-depth knowledge of each industry’s specific needs and challenges, Dodge provides innovative solutions and advanced technologies to maximize production output, decrease downtime, and enhance system value for their customers. For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com

