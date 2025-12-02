Highway Infrastructure Projects Completed in Central New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the on time and on budget completion of three infrastructure improvement projects on the New York State Thruway in Central New York. The projects represent $17.4 million of investment in the region’s transportation infrastructure.

“Infrastructure investments are benefiting New Yorkers by modernizing our transportation system and improving the quality of life for travelers, local businesses and residents,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects are transforming our roadways, critical for the economy and improving travel for millions of motorists.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority continues to strategically reinvest toll revenue back into the system, modernizing the more than 71-year-old roadway and enhancing safety and reliability. These projects reflect the Thruway Authority’s ongoing commitment to investing into the roadway, helping to maintain some of the lowest toll rates in the nation while ensuring the Thruway remains one of the safest superhighways in the country.”

Since 2024, the Thruway Authority has reinvested nearly $170 million in toll revenue for capital infrastructure projects in its Syracuse Division, which covers more than 150 miles from Fort Plain in Montgomery County to Victor in Ontario County.

In its upcoming (proposed 2026-2030) five-year Capital Plan, the Thruway Authority is recommending to invest more than $470 million in capital projects in Central New York.

I-90 Pavement Improvement Project

A $6 million infrastructure improvement project on the Thruway (I-90) in Seneca and Ontario Counties began in 2024 and was completed in November. The project included full and partial depth pavement repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound between milepost 327.5 to milepost 347.1, which is located between exit 42 (Geneva - Lyons - NY Route 14) and exit 44 (Canandaigua - Victor - NY Route 332). Approximately 28,000 motorists use this stretch of I-90 in both directions every day.

The project included full-depth pavement repairs at various locations throughout the 20-mile-long segment, as well as partial depth mill and inlay work and shoulder reconstruction. The repairs improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity.

Additional safety improvements included new reflective line striping and milled-in audible roadway delineators (MIARD) on the highway shoulders.

Seneca Stone Corporation of Seneca Falls, NY was the project contractor.

Replacement of the Townline Road Bridge

A $7.5 million project to replace the Townline Road bridge (milepost 280.31) in the Towns of DeWitt and Salina is complete, with the new bridge open to traffic. The original bridge was built in 1953 and carries Townline Road over the Thruway (I-90). Approximately 12,400 vehicles per day travel over the bridge. The project began in spring 2025.

The new bridge features increased vertical clearances - from 14 feet three inches to 16 feet and seven inches on the eastbound lanes and from 14 feet nine inches to 17 feet and three inches clearance on the westbound lanes. The improvements help mitigate bridge strikes caused by overheight vehicles and enhance safety for Thruway Authority employees and motorists.

Additional safety upgrades included full depth pavement reconstruction of the approaches on Townline Road over I-90, reconstruction of the shoulders of I-90 under the bridge, new safety guiderail, as well as the installation of a snow fence to prevent blowing snow, pedestrian sidewalk and several drainage structures along Townline Road.

Tioga Construction Company, Inc., of Herkimer, New York, was the project contractor.

Rehabilitation of the Interchange 34A Bridge

A $3.9 million project to rehabilitate the Interchange 34A (Syracuse - Chittenango - Oswego - I-481) bridge over the Thruway (I-90) at milepost 276.58 in Onondaga County began in spring 2025 and was completed in November. The ramp bridge was built in 1973 and carries approximately 10,000 vehicles per day.

Rehabilitating bridges on the Thruway system keeps the structures safe and in serviceable condition while extending their service lives. As part of this project, the bridge will have an extended service life of approximately 25 to 35 years.

The project included full and partial depth deck repairs, repairs to the substructure, installing new waterproofing membrane and asphalt wearing surface, installation of new joints, as well as concrete repairs on the ramp lanes, mill and inlay asphalt on the ramp shoulders, and asphalt overlay on ramp lanes and shoulders. Additional safety upgrades include new guiderail and reflective striping.

Slate Hill Constructors, Inc. of Warners, NY was the project contractor.

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million toll transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan invests $2.7 billion into infrastructure and equipment, an increased commitment of $742 million or 38 percent since the approval of a multi-year toll adjustment plan in 2023. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 819 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to $0.39 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.16 per mile).

The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

