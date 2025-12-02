County Infrastructure Grant Program Round 2 Underway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a second round of the County Infrastructure Grant Program, which will provide an additional $50 million to support small- and medium-sized county-led infrastructure projects. Modern infrastructure is fundamental to New York State’s economic vitality. By supporting small- and medium-scale projects, the state can maintain its competitiveness, generate additional economic growth and continue to advance Governor Kathy Hochul’s bold housing agenda. Applications will be accepted now through April 1, 2026. Empire State Development (ESD) requires submitting a Letter of Intent (LOI) prior to filing a final application. Links to the LOI and application are available here.

“Coming from local government, I know firsthand how funding for local infrastructure projects can change a community — uplifting residents and providing those communities with a sense of purpose,” Governor Hochul said. “When counties are offered assistance to build more infrastructure, it gives these communities the opportunity to attract more visitors and spur housing development for generations to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Growing the state’s housing stock is not just a priority; it is a structural pillar of Governor Hochul’s administration and the essential catalyst for robust, sustainable economic growth. With another round of the County Infrastructure Grant Program, we are making a targeted investment that will provide critical housing stability for New Yorkers. This simultaneous effort will enhance the sense of place and vitality across our communities, creating the groundwork necessary to cultivate new jobs, attract new residents, and welcome visitors.”

New York State Housing and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “With this second round of funding, Governor Hochul is building on the millions already invested to strengthen local infrastructure and unlock more than 2,700 housing opportunities across New York. The additional $50 million will pave the way for more homes, ensuring that counties have the tools they need to grow sustainably. By investing in the foundations of our communities, we are not only expanding the supply of housing, but also fueling economic vitality, supporting tourism, and creating vibrant neighborhoods where families can thrive. We are proud to continue partnering with counties throughout New York to turn these investments into lasting results.”

New York State Association of Counties President Phil Church said, “This innovative grant program provides vital resources that empower counties to strengthen local communities — addressing critical housing needs while upgrading aging water and wastewater systems. The New York State Association of Counties applauds Governor Kathy Hochul, the State Legislature, and Empire State Development President & CEO Hope Knight for their leadership and continued investment in county infrastructure. These partnerships between state and local governments are essential to building vibrant, resilient communities across every region of New York. With this second round of funding totaling $100 M, counties have new opportunities to deliver projects that improve quality of life and lay the foundation for sustainable growth statewide.”

State Senator Sean M. Ryan said, “Strong communities are built on reliable, modern infrastructure, and counties across New York have no shortage of worthy projects that just need the resources to move forward. This program gives local governments the support they need to upgrade aging systems, attract new housing, and lay the groundwork for long-term economic growth. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for continuing to invest in the growth of our communities.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “One of the biggest obstacles to economic development in New York State is housing — and a substantial amount of it for New Yorkers to live and work where they want to. The second round of the County Infrastructure Grant Program takes the housing crisis head-on, building on the success of its initial round to encourage additional housing, placemaking, and tourism in virtually every corner of the state. Small-scale infrastructure projects lacking the capital to get off the ground will get the chance to lift off and go from idea to implementation. This is an exciting opportunity to continue modernizing our neighborhoods and maintaining New York’s economic competitiveness, benefitting both residents and tourists alike.”

An informational webinar will be held on Thursday, December 18 at 11:30 a.m. More information will be posted on the County Infrastructure Grant Program website.

The County Infrastructure Grant Program was established to assist counties in developing infrastructure to better meet the needs of New Yorkers. The original $50 million program was included in the State’s FY 2025 Enacted Budget, with an additional $50 million included in the FY 2026 Enacted Budget. Grants of up to $1 million are awarded to priority projects that propose the creation of 10 or more housing units. Projects fewer than 10 housing units, or no housing creation, can receive up to $500,000. Projects are identified by the county and must support economic development, contribute to placemaking or encourage tourism. In July 2025, Governor Hochul announced that more than $37 million was awarded to 49 projects, supporting the construction of over 2,750 new homes, through the first round of the program.

More information on the program, including how to apply, is on the Empire State Development website. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis through the Consolidated Funding Application portal.

