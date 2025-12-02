Airport Revitalization Completed in Rochester and Ogdensburg

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of two transformational airport projects in Rochester and Ogdensburg, supported by $36 million in state funding under the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport’s $38 million project received $18 million in competition funding to transform the entire airport campus through architectural, aesthetic, and modernization enhancements designed to create a passenger experience fit for the 21st century traveler. In addition, Ogdensburg International Airport received $18 million towards its $25 million expansion and renovation project to provide travelers with a streamlined, state-of-the-art experience and modern amenities, while an expansive multi-purpose great room provides a flexible community space ready to host civic events, conferences, and business meetings.

“One project at a time, we are transforming airports all across New York, enhancing the passenger experience, infusing economic activity in local economies and creating more welcoming and efficient services for travelers,” Governor Hochul said. “Ogdensburg International Airport is a vital economic engine for the North Country, while Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is a true gateway for travelers looking to explore the wonders of the Finger Lakes Region. With these transformational upgrades now complete, both airports are ready to soar to new heights, attracting more travelers, supporting local businesses and shining a bright spotlight on these regions and the people who call them home.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to our upstate airports is laying a solid runway to prime the cities of Rochester and Ogdensburg for takeoff, in the process generating good paying jobs and boosting regional tourism and driving the local economies, forward. I’ve personally visited dozens of airports from Buffalo to Long Island and the work being done thanks to the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is truly transformational, setting up communities across upstate New York to compete and win on a national and global scale.”

In addition to Rochester and Ogdensburg, four upstate airport projects have been completed to date under the competition, including Greater Binghamton/Edwin A. Link Field Airport, Saratoga County Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport and Sullivan County International Airport. Work will continue on projects at three additional airports in 2026, including Albany International Airport, Adirondack Regional Airport, and Watertown International Airport.

Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport

The recently completed project at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport involved a comprehensive revitalization of the airport terminal area as well as a series of campus-wide innovations. Terminal improvements included the redesign of the main entry, ticketing, and baggage claim areas to help travelers move more efficiently, supported by the addition of natural lighting, LED fixtures, and upgraded wayfinding. Additional work included an expanded entrance canopy, enhanced signage, and the development of a mobile app that provides real-time parking, flight, and airport information. These improvements, paired with broader campus upgrades such as the new parking garage guidance system, three new elevators, security upgrades, construction of an airport road traffic circle, and the replacement of four jet bridges, are designed to modernize operations and improve the overall passenger experience.

The project also introduced two major cultural and community-focused additions: an expanded Veterans Area and a new Frederick Douglass Cultural Area. The William T. Perkins Jr. Veterans Area is a tribute to Marine Corporal William T. Perkins Jr., a Vietnam War photographer from Rochester who sacrificed his own life to save the lives of three fellow soldiers. The space now provides a larger, dedicated space for reflection and gathering, featuring exhibits that honor service members from every branch of the military. The Frederick Douglass Legacy Area transformed the former observation deck into an educational experience, showcasing historical documents, artifacts, and displays that highlight Douglass’s impact and his time in Rochester.

Since the first passenger planes took flight in 1927, the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, located four miles southwest of the City of Rochester, has provided essential air service to cities across the northeast and major hubs in the Midwest, connecting the Finger Lakes Region to the rest of the country and the world. Today, it is the fifth-busiest airport in New York State, serving approximately 2.5 million passengers per year through carriers such as Allegiant, American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United.

Ogdensburg International Airport

The project at Ogdensburg International Airport transformed the facility into a dynamic gateway to New York’s North Country and Southeastern Ontario, Canada—boosting travel, and economic opportunities across the region and beyond. The upgraded airport, located just minutes from the U.S.-Canadian border, now includes a completely reimagined passenger experience with expanded check-in, ticketing, and baggage drop-off areas; a sleek new curbside canopy; and modern passenger information displays that keep travelers informed and moving smoothly from the curb to their flights.

Originally built in 1980, the airport has been modified over the years to meet increased passenger demands and to accommodate larger aircraft. The top-to-bottom renovation project ensures that the facility is prepared for its next era of service while also positioning the airport as a powerful economic engine in the region, attracting new visitors and businesses. Moreover, the construction project alone created 195 good-paying, union jobs.

Improvements include:

Expansion of the lobby for check-in, ticketing, and baggage drop

Additional restrooms

Expansion of the screening, concession, and baggage claim areas

Upgraded security doors and sprinklers

Upgraded Wi-Fi for passenger benefit

New sanitation and water fill stations

Upgraded disinfection treatment within the HVAC system

An extended entrance canopy with an elongated curbside drop-off/pick-up area

An outdoor courtyard with tables, chairs, and planters

Electrical passenger vehicle/equipment charging stations and future installation of solar panels

Safety improvements for passengers walking between the plane and terminal building

Renovation of the façade

In September 2022, Governor Hochul announced that $230 million in awards would be made available to nine Upstate airports for revitalization projects that reimagine and further modernize airports across Upstate New York. The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, was open to Upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding for a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies and economic effectiveness for the airport's region.

Representative Joe Morelle said, “These upgrades to our iconic Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will help provide a better experience for guests and residents alike. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for spearheading these investments and her continued work as a champion for all New Yorkers. I look forward to our continued efforts to advance and showcase our region.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Our Upstate New York airports are crucial transportation and economic hubs, and the completion of transformative upgrades at Rochester International Airport and Ogdensburg International Airport are vital steps to ensure our airports meet the demands of the 21st century – with enhanced features that will make travel safer and more efficient. I applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to fueling Upstate New York’s growth, and I will continue delivering federal investments to help New York’s airports reach new heights.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Our airports are critical gateways for commerce and tourism, which is why I’m fighting to upgrade them across our state. I am proud that these revitalization projects in Rochester and Ogdensburg will modernize aging infrastructure and take these airports to new heights. I will keep working to strengthen our critical infrastructure and deliver the federal resources needed to enhance the passenger experience and support travelers across New York.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “For Rochester-area residents and visitors alike, the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is a gateway to our community. The completion of this project ensures that this gateway will teach about our city’s past, leave a lasting impression, and provide a modern, seamless experience for travelers. I want to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for prioritizing Rochester and delivering on behalf of our community.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, These renovations represent more than modernized facilities—they reflect our commitment to honoring Frederick Douglass's extraordinary legacy while positioning Rochester for continued growth. Governor Hochul's $18 million investment through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition demonstrates what's possible when we prioritize both our history and our future. I'm especially proud that Rochester's skilled union workers are building these improvements, including the enhanced veteran’s terminal, ensuring our community directly benefits from this transformation.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Investing in the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is an investment in our community’s future. These upgrades honor our history, strengthen our regional economy, and create a more welcoming experience for families, workers, and visitors. I am especially proud to see Frederick Douglass’s legacy uplifted in such a meaningful way, reminding travelers from around the world of Rochester’s deep roots in justice and progress. I applaud this commitment to modernizing our infrastructure while celebrating the people and stories that define our community.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “You only have one chance at a first impression, and thanks to Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez, visitors to our airport are now greeted with top ten airport amenities and services. From the state-of-the-art parking guidance system, new Frederick Douglass Airport signage, the Douglass Airfield Observatory, and the Corporal William T. Perkins Veterans area to the new elevators and terminal renovations, it’s easy to see the impact of our investment. But this project also made infrastructure upgrades, including freight building and baggage belt renovations, HVAC improvements, and added four new jet bridges. All of this would not have been possible without the support of Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “I am truly gratified by the completion of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, which symbolizes our rich history while embracing the possibilities ahead. The expansion of the Veterans area and the inclusion of a new Frederick Douglass legacy area, honoring his message of freedom and justice, demonstrate our forward momentum, inspiring hope and providing opportunities for everyone. I am grateful to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment and support for our great city, its residents, and all the visitors who will travel through this welcoming, state-of-the-art airport.”

City of Ogdensburg Mayor Michael J. Tooley said, “Today is an exciting day for the City of Ogdensburg and our neighbors on both sides of the St. Lawrence River as we celebrate the opening of The Great Room at the Ogdensburg International Airport. Completion of this major renovation of the airport’s terminal transforms the facility to become a regional transportation hub that will greatly benefit our local economy with an increase in tourism and business opportunities. These enhancements not only will provide passengers a more enjoyable flying experience, but the new multi-purpose great room provides the public much-needed community space for private and public gatherings. I again extend my appreciation to the OBPA administration and Board of Directors for their efforts in developing this project. The major contributing factor to this project was the $18 million awarded by Governor Hochul

from her $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. On behalf of the City of Ogdensburg, thanks to Governor Hochul for demonstrating her continuing support of the City of Ogdensburg and the North Country through this grant to the OBPA.”

