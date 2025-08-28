Ascend Recognized as a 2025 Best Small Workplace by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work for the Seventh Time

Ascend Ranks #9 as a Fortune Best Small Workplace

Ascend Ranks Among the Best in the United States at No. 9 on the List

Being recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces is a reflection of the incredible people who make Ascend what it is today.” — Camie Cole, Manager, People Operations

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have again recognized Ascend, Inc. for the 2025 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List. This is the seventh time Ascend has been named to this prestigious list, ranking No. 9 this year, which means the company is one of the best small places to work for in the country.

“Being recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces is a reflection of the incredible people who make Ascend what it is today," said Camie Cole, Manager, People Operations. “This recognition belongs to our employees, whose dedication, creativity, and collaboration make our workplace exceptional.”

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of nearly 32,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.

Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers. According to Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work, these companies "make the most of their strategic advantages as smaller organizations, ensuring every employee feels recognized for their contributions and rewarded with their fair share of the benefits of success".

"Our track record of excellence comes down to one thing—our people," said Sandi Mundt, SVP of Marketing at Ascend, Inc. "Their dedication, talent, drive, and teamwork are what make Ascend a great place to work. Each individual contributes in unique and meaningful ways to the culture and success we celebrate today, and we are proud to attribute this latest recognition to them. Thank you, Ascenders, for everything you do to make this possible!"

In addition to this seventh appearance on the Best Small Workplaces list, Ascend is celebrating a “Decade of Great” culture with its 10th consecutive year of certifying as a Great Place to Work. The company has also been named multiple times to Fortune’s Consulting & Professional Services list and as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company. Ascend recently appeared at No. 866 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, jumping over 700 spots, demonstrating significant growth and exceptional performance. Ascend's continued success reflects a powerful synergy between strong business drive and consistent workplace culture.

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro, WFM and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.4 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, nearly 32,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.