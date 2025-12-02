President Cyril Ramaphosa presides over 20th Ordinary Meeting of the Presidential Climate Commission, 5 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 5 December 2025, preside over the 20th Ordinary Commission Session and Inauguration Ceremony of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Tshwane.

The establishment of the PCC, which is chaired by President Ramaphosa, followed recommendations from the Presidential Jobs Summit in 2018 where social partners agreed to the creation of a multi-stakeholder body to coordinate and oversee the just transition towards a low-carbon, inclusive, climate change resilient economy and society.

The Commission will reflect on the recently concluded UNFCCC COP 30 in Belém, Brazil, where South Africa was represented led by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

It will also receive the concluding report of the outgoing Commission, presented by the Executive Director, Ms Dorah Modise.

A key highlight of this session will be the formal handover of the Commission’s Five-Year Legacy and Review Report to the President.

During this session, the President will recognise the outgoing Commissioners as preparations are made to usher in a new cohort of Commissioners for the next five-year term (2026–2030), in accordance with the Climate Change Act of 2024.

Members of the media are invited to cover the meeting as follows:

Date: Friday, 05 December 2025

Time: 08h00 – 11h30 (media to arrive at 07h00)

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to cover the meeting are requested to submit their details to Ignicious Masilela at Ignicious@climatecommission.org.za and copy Patience@presidency.gov.za before close of business on Tuesday, 02 December 2025.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates