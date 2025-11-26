NEFT Vodka Curates Exclusive Motorsports Experiences Amid Race Week in Las Vegas

NEFT Vodka cocktails complemented the evening, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to refinement and experience-driven engagement. NEFT Vodka joined VCARB as an Official Team Partner at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking the brand’s entry into high-energy, experiential motorsport engagement. Guests enjoyed the suite’s large-screen entertainment, curated NEFT Vodka cocktails, light bites, a meet-and-greet with NEFT Vodka–sponsored viral pro drifter Mad Mike Whiddett and live DJ sets.

NEFT Vodka brings curated, high-performance experiences to Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, merging insider access, hospitality, and the precision of the sport.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , official partner of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula One Team, hosted a series of experiences during the biggest motorsport week in Las Vegas, offering motorsport enthusiasts an unparalleled convergence of performance, insider access, and elevated hospitality, brought to life inside Palms Casino Resort, the Las Vegas sister property to Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel The series commenced on Wednesday, November 19, with an intimate meet-and-greet and conversation at Ghost Bar, Palms Casino Resort. Against the backdrop of the Las Vegas skyline, guests engaged with VCARB driver Liam Lawson, team CEO Peter Bayer, and viral professional drifter Mad Mike Whiddett. The discussion illuminated the rigor, strategy, and innovation inherent in high-performance motorsport, providing a rare lens into the sport’s competitive and operational landscape.NEFT Vodka cocktails complemented the evening, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to refinement and experience-driven engagement.NEFT Vodka carried the momentum into the weekend with two intimate hospitality experiences inside the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort, one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive suites. Guests enjoyed the suite’s large-screen entertainment, curated NEFT Vodka cocktails, light bites, a meet-and-greet with NEFT Vodka–sponsored viral pro drifter Mad Mike Whiddett and live DJ sets. The events provided motorsport enthusiasts with a premium, immersive setting that captured the excitement of the F1 weekend."Being on the ground for these events and meeting fans up close—it’s a different kind of energy. You feel the excitement of the weekend even off the track,” said Mad Mike Whiddett, Professional Drifter. “Watching the races together, sharing a drink, talking about the cars, the culture and the projects—it’s real, it’s immediate and it makes the whole experience more connected. That’s what made these experiences with NEFT Vodka stand out for me."NEFT Vodka joined VCARB as an Official Team Partner at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking the brand’s entry into high-energy, experiential motorsport engagement. Since then, NEFT has activated at several key races — including events on the 2025 Formula 1 calendar — to deepen fan connection and elevate the trackside experience. Highlights have included a high-visibility Selfridges window takeover during the British Grand Prix and a multi-event presence throughout the Miami Grand Prix weekend, showcasing the brand’s creativity, global reach and commitment to the partnership.“NEFT Vodka approaches experiences with intentionality, focusing on curation, craftsmanship, and authenticity,” added Ernie Manansala, the Global Chief Marketing Officer for NEFT Vodka. “Our goal was to provide a distinctive lens on the sport, the team, and Las Vegas as a context for high-performance culture, rather than simply an event.”SIP RESPONSIBLY. PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.About NEFT VodkaNEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com About Yaamava’ Resort & CasinoYaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, and ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast, Yaamava’ is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino.For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

