Printed Word Reviews Hosts the Independent Press & NYC Big Book Awards and Gives Back to the Local Newark Community.

Printed Word Reviews Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews Newark Alliance Featured in the Printed Word Reviews magazine BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews magazine

Printed Word Reviews Hosts Independent Press & NYC Big Book Award Event at BookCAMP 2026 and Gives Back to Newark Community with a Local Business Initiative.

We understand that for our communities to thrive, the private sector must step up to support local efforts,..This initiative creates a direct economic substantial benefit for local businesses.” — Printed Word Reviews publisher Ted Olczak

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews, host of the International Independent Press & NYC Big Book Award event at BookCAMP 2026, www.PWRBookCAMP.com , which honors publishing excellence from global authors and local writers with a good book, today announced a major community initiative to support Newark’s local artists and merchants, committing a significant portion of table proceeds directly to local community development organizations.While authors and publishers pay between $159 and up to $1,000 per ticket to attend the prestigious International event, the organization is dedicating prime table areas to local artists and merchants. This opportunity will be available for three hours on both Saturday and Sunday, with tables priced affordably at $350.In a move to reinforce private sector support for the local community amid government cutbacks, Printed Word Reviews, has pledged to donate or have the local businesses within the Newark Alliance and community to receive at least 50% of the table proceeds, or 90% of the profits from the sale of the tables, whichever amount is greater.“We understand that for our communities to thrive, the private sector must step up to support local efforts,” said Ted Olczak. “This initiative not only creates direct economic opportunities for local Newark businesses to showcase their work alongside an international event, but it also provides a substantial and direct benefit to the organizations actively involved in community improvement.”The annual BookCAMP event, which was officially recognized by Ras. A Baraka with a proclamation of "Independent Press Award Week" in 2024, has grown into an international platform. The awards recognize a broad spectrum of talent, from well-known figures—such as this year's honorees awarded by Martin Luther King III to three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Steve Procko —to everyday heroes publishing independently. Award recipients are recognized and honored on stage during the main event, which the table opportunity precedes and follows.“It has been a Herculean effort to build this into the International event it is today, and we are incredibly proud to host it right here in Newark, NJ for the third year in a row,” the publisher of Printed Word Reviews Ted Olczak added. “We believe the Newark Alliance and the entire local neighborhood can be proud of the success we have made and happy to be associated with an event committed to giving back to its host city.”Local artists, merchants, and community organizations interested in participating or learning more about the table opportunities and partnership are requested to contact the organizing committee directly, Ted Olczak at Ted@printedwordreviews.com, Jack Olczak at Jack@PrintedWordUniversity.com or utilize the online form at https://www.ipabookcamp.com/vendorapplication ###About Printed Word Reviews: Printed Word Reviews is a literary magazine and has an online publishing community and resource dedicated to guiding authors through the publishing process, offering resources, in-depth book reviews, author interviews, and promotional services. They are committed to celebrating and promoting excellence in the publishing industry. Find out more at www.PrintedWordReviews.com About BookCAMP: The BookCAMP brand centers around both an annual trade show/conference and a related quarterly magazine, both specifically designed to support independent authors and publishers by addressing the business challenges of the modern publishing industry. The BookCAMP event serves as a platform offering workshops, networking opportunities, and "Meet the Expert" consultations on critical topics like distribution, marketing, AI in publishing, and pitching to literary agents, often concluding with the Independent Press and NYC Big Book Awards ceremonies. Complementing the conference, the BookCAMP magazine provides ongoing, practical advice and resources five times a year, covering essential topics such as self-publishing best practices, design, printing, and finding full-service national distribution and services. Find out more at www.PWRBookCAMP.com . BookCAMP 2026 will be held on April 24-26, 2026 at the Doubletree by Hilton, Newark Liberty International Airport, Re-designed & Renovated, 128 Frontage Road, Newark, NJ 07114.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.