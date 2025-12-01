Printed Word Reviews Unveils 'TOP Picks' — Highlighting Transformative Leadership, Gripping Fiction, and Essential Art

Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews Top Picks Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews BookCAMP 2026

...blueprints for a better life and immersive escapes into incredible stories...a list that spans the full spectrum of human experience and imagination, offering something transformative for readers.” — Printed Word Reviews publisher Ted Olczak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews (PWR) is thrilled to announce its curated TOP Picks list for the season, a dynamic collection of award-winning and critically acclaimed titles that offer readers profound insights into leadership, personal growth, and imaginative storytelling.This year's selection emphasizes books designed to inspire meaningful change and offer a diverse reading experience across non-fiction, literary fiction, and children’s literature.PWR's Spotlight on Non-Fiction: Legacy, Leadership, and Social Impact:The non-fiction picks focus on building a better world, starting with personal and professional transformation:Legacy and Mentorship: “The Stories They Hear: Expecting Greatness as the Key to Success” by Dr. William Keyes IV is a profound testament to the power of mentorship for African American college students. Paired with this is “What is My Legacy?” by Martin Luther King III et al., a timely call to commit to actions larger than ourselves to heal a world in crisis.Modern Influence and Ethical Finance: Lida Citroën's “The New Rules of Influence” updates the concept of executive presence for modern leaders, focusing on authenticity and transparency. For changemakers, Marcia Dawood’s “Do Good While Doing Well - Invest for Change, Reap Financial Rewards and Increase your Happiness” demonstrates how angel investing can be a powerful pathway to lasting social good.Personal and Career Growth: Tony Jeton Selimi's “Climb Greater Heights” offers a 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method for entrepreneurs, while Kathryn Troutman’s “Federal Resume Guidebook, 8th Edition” is the essential guide for navigating the competitive federal job market.PWR's list points to Captivating Fiction and Literary Epics:The fiction selections take readers on intense journeys, from historical mysteries to contemporary thrillers:Literary Thrillers & Mysteries: Stephanie Bretherton's literary eco-thriller, “The Fire In Their Eyes,” weaves together science, spirituality, and ancient heritage. Roselyn Teukolsky’s “A Reluctant Spy” introduces an introverted computer scientist forced into a deadly undercover operation.Historical and Magical Realism: The genre-defying “Wild Fox Ridge” by Xue Mo is a historical mystery and literary epic set in the deserts of western China, chronicling fragmented stories from lost spirits.Contemporary & Romance: Neroli Lacey’s debut novel, “The Perfumer's Secret,” offers a mesmerizing tale of love and journalistic integrity in the perfume capital of Grasse, France. “The Third Act” by Kathleen Brehony is a mature story of rekindled LGBTQ romance and healing.Art, History, Poetry and Engaging Children's TalesRounding out the PWR list are works that explore art, history, poetry and books that delight younger readers:Art and History: “The Female Gaze in Art and Photography” by Anita Selzer powerfully redresses the historical imbalance by centering the work of twenty contemporary women artists. Published by the White House Historical Association, Adrian Miller and Deborah Chang’s “Asian Heritage Chefs in White House History” documents the largely unknown service of Asian Heritage chefs to U.S. Presidents over a century.Poetry: "COLORSCAPES" by Lee Woodman presents a unique poetry collection. Woodman explores the emotional and historical weight of color, weaving personal reflections with artistic inspirations. Every poem is a landscape, inviting one to see the world—and one's own feelings—in a new spectrum. "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story" by Terence Ang shares a deeply personal journey from darkness to light. After surviving a life-altering stroke, Ang takes readers on a profound poetic journey of resilience and transformation. This collection offers solace and inspiration to anyone navigating their own profound changes and seeking to find beauty on the path to recovery.For Young Readers: “Ode to a Pug: THAT CAT!” by Jill Rosen is a laugh-out-loud, adorably illustrated story perfect for ages 2-8. Amanda Hall’s beautifully illustrated “Song of the Raven” is an Inuit tale that reminds children of the importance of harmony with nature.“This season's TOP Picks are not just books; they are blueprints for a better life and immersive escapes into incredible stories,” said Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews. “We are proud to present a list that truly spans the full spectrum of human experience and imagination, offering something transformative for every reader.”All titles are available now through major booksellers. For more details on the complete list and links to book award pages, please visit the Printed Word Reviews website at https://www.printedwordreviews.com/articles/printed-word-reviews'-top-picks%3A-a-season-of-insight-and-imagination During April 24-26th, Printed Word Reviews will be welcoming a number of these authors at BookCAMP, and the Independent Press and NYC Big Book Awards Dinner & Ceremony. In addition, some will share their knowledge and experience . Lee Woodman will be conducting a workshop on "Writing and Marketing a Book Series," as well as Tony Selimi, who will be a keynote presenting "Soaring with AI on the Wings of Words: How to Climb Greater Heights and Scale Author Influence, Book Sales, and Profits with Intelligent Story Ecosystems." BookCAMP Tickets available now at https://www.ipabookcamp.com/tickets About Printed Word Reviews (PWR)Printed Word Reviews is a trusted literary platform dedicated to curating the season’s most dynamic collection of critically acclaimed and award-winning titles. PWR’s TOP Picks list focuses on books that provide readers with profound insights into leadership, personal growth, and imaginative storytelling, emphasizing works that inspire meaningful change across non-fiction, literary fiction, and children’s literature.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.