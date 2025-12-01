Critically Acclaimed ‘Thunderstroke’ by Terence Ang Named a TOP Pick by Printed Word Reviews (PWR)

Printed Word Reviews "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story" by Terence Ang Author Terence Ang PWR's FALCON Review "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story" by Terence Ang Terence Ang to be featured on a NYC Times Square Billboard this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews (PWR) is thrilled to announce the inclusion of "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story" by Terence Ang in its highly anticipated curated TOP Picks list for the season. The selection highlights a dynamic collection of titles that offer readers profound insights into leadership, personal growth, and imaginative storytelling, with Ang’s memoir standing out as a powerful narrative of resilience and transformation.In celebration of "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story" by Terence Ang as a TOP Pick, PWR will prominently feature Ang and his book on a massive billboard in the heart of New York City's Times Square.This elevated recognition comes as part of the NYC billboard program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the Printed Word Reviews magazine. The program is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select group of key titles, providing them with unparalleled visibility in one of the world's busiest cultural hubs.“'Thunderstroke’ is a powerful testament to the human spirit, and its message of endurance deserves the world’s biggest stage,” said Ted Olczak, Publisher of Printed Word Reviews. “Our billboard program is designed to honor and amplify the voices of authors like Terence Ang, whose stories inspire meaningful change and offer true solace to readers navigating their own profound challenges.”Terence Ang’s selected work, Thunderstroke, chronicles his raw and inspiring journey following a life-altering stroke. Through poetry, Ang takes readers through the labyrinth of loss and profound change, ultimately finding a path to resilience and transformation.The inclusion in the PWR TOP Picks list emphasizes books designed to inspire personal growth and offer a diverse reading experience. Ang's memoir, charting a personal journey from darkness to light, serves as a beacon of hope and a profound map for navigating the uncharted waters of upheaval and recovery.Readers can find “Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story” on the full PWR TOP Picks list, and fans can look forward to seeing Terence Ang’s celebrated book showcased in lights in Times Square on December 13th.Terence Ang’s poetic journey chronicles a life-altering event: surviving a stroke. The memoir is lauded by PWR for its honesty and depth, taking readers on a profound journey from darkness to light. More than a recovery story, “Thunderstroke” transforms physical and emotional hardship into verse, offering solace and inspiration to anyone navigating their own profound changes or seeking to find beauty on the path to healing.“Terence Ang’s ability to articulate the turbulence and eventual triumph of recovery through poetry is nothing short of breathtaking,” said the Printed Word Reviews publisher. “This collection perfectly aligns with our mission to emphasize books designed to inspire meaningful change and offer a diverse, impactful reading experience.”This inspiring work of literary fiction and non-fiction hybrid is a vital addition to the season’s selection. Readers are encouraged to explore the full PWR TOP Picks list to see why this award-winning title is resonating so deeply with critics and readers alike.FREE eBook — Dec 8–12👉 amazon.com/dp/B0BQZTHVYRGet the Thunderstroke eBook FREE from Dec 8–12 because no survivor or caregiver should feel alone. If these words can comfort even one person, then this book has already done its job. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DV9D1R4M?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520 or https://www.amazon.com/Thunderstroke-Poetry-Memoir-Inspired-Story-ebook/dp/B0DTPGLT8C/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0 Evelyn Khoo, Speech Therapist & Founder of Aphasia SG, shared:“I have seen Terence’s journey from patient to author… his poetry exudes strength and inspires hope.”If you know someone facing a storm, please feel free to share this with them. Sometimes, words can be the light they didn’t know they needed. ❤️About Printed Word Reviews (PWR)Printed Word Reviews is a trusted literary platform dedicated to curating the season’s most dynamic collection of critically acclaimed and award-winning titles. PWR’s TOP Picks list focuses on books that provide readers with profound insights into leadership, personal growth, and imaginative storytelling, emphasizing works that inspire meaningful change across non-fiction, literary fiction, and children’s literature.

