American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Expands Wellness Resources Through Partnership with MaxGen Labs

ACHS Partners with MaxGen Labs giving students & alumni discounted access to CLIA-certified genetic wellness testing for integrative health work

Our goal is to bring students and alumni meaningful tools they can actually use in practice. MaxGen Labs fits that vision perfectly” — Ilana Rose Frigaard, ACHS COO

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is excited to welcome MaxGen Labs as our newest Marketplace Partner. This collaboration gives our students and alumni access to one of the most well-known and practitioner-trusted genetic testing companies in the wellness field.MaxGen Labs provides CLIA-certified genetic and wellness testing that translates complex science into clear, usable insights. Their reports are designed by practicing physicians and used by more than 800 healthcare practitioners nationwide. They focus on essential areas such as methylation, detoxification, nutrition, and brain-health pathways, all aligned with the real-world needs of integrative health professionals.How This Partnership Supports Our Students and AlumniStudents and alumni regularly ask for reputable tools they can use in practice or while building wellness businesses. MaxGen checks all those boxes:Easy-to-understand reports that support evidence-informed decision-makingClean data practices — MaxGen explicitly states that they do not sell personal dataProducts that fit seamlessly into aromatherapy, herbal, coaching, and holistic nutrition workA brand practitioners already trustThis partnership strengthens the ACHS Marketplace with resources that help our community deepen practice skills, support clients more effectively, and stay current with emerging wellness tools.Benefits for the ACHS Community-Preferred access and promotional pricing on select MaxGen testing kits-A new resource for coursework, case studies, and professional development-A practical tool students and graduates can use in a wellness setting, private practice, or community-based work“Our goal is to bring students and alumni meaningful tools they can actually use in practice. MaxGen Labs fits that vision perfectly,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , COO of ACHS. “Their focus on privacy, science, and easy-to-use reporting is exactly what our community looks for.”Beyond expanding our Marketplace, this partnership reflects a growing trend in integrative health: students and practitioners want tools that bridge science and everyday wellness. MaxGen’s approach makes genetic insights accessible without requiring a clinical genetics background. Their reports focus on clarity, sustainability, and real-world application, qualities that align well with how ACHS prepares students to support clients, families, and communities. It’s another resource that helps our learners translate coursework into practical, confident decision-making.About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early adoption of technology, offering fully online classes since 1999, and is continually assessing processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.