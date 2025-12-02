American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu New ACHS Marketplace Partner Wellness Vault Expands Professional Resources for Students & Alumni

ACHS has partnered with Wellness Vault to offer students, alumni and staff exclusive access to ready-to-use wellness practice tools

This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping students with the skills, tools, and connections they need to thrive in today’s health and wellness marketplace.” — ACHS COO, Ilana Rose Frigaard

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce its newest Marketplace Partnership with Wellness Vault, a collaboration designed to provide integrative health students, alumni, and professionals with tools that enhance their practice and save valuable time.As part of this partnership, Wellness Vault offers exclusive discounts for ACHS students, alumni, and staff. In addition, ACHS is extending tuition discounts to Wellness Vault employees to expand access to continuing education and professional development opportunities.Empowering Health and Wellness ProfessionalsWellness Vault Digital ResourcesWellness Vault is a digital content platform created to support practitioners with ready-to-use, customizable materials. The platform includes nutrition guides, client handouts, intake forms, and educational templates, all designed to help health and wellness professionals streamline their operations and strengthen their client communications.By combining practical tools with ACHS’s evidence-based academic foundation, this partnership creates new networking pathways for students and alumni pursuing careers in holistic health, nutrition, herbal medicine, and wellness coaching.Enhancing Career Readiness and Professional GrowthFor ACHS students, this partnership bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world application. Having access to professional resources through Wellness Vault means graduates can launch or scale their wellness practices with confidence and efficiency — whether they are building a client base, enhancing their brand, or offering educational programs.“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping students with the skills, tools, and connections they need to thrive in today’s health and wellness marketplace,” says ACHS COO Ilana Rose Frigaard . “It gives students and alumni new ways to expand their networks, access tools for client success, and explore career tracks that align with their professional goals.”Expanding Options for the ACHS CommunityThe collaboration underscores ACHS’s broader mission to build a connected ecosystem of education, career, and community partnerships that create long-term value for its learners. By connecting with organizations like Wellness Vault, ACHS continues to expand professional options for students and alumni as they progress through their academic and career journeys.About Wellness VaultWellness Vault is a digital content platform built for health and wellness professionals. Its growing library of ready-to-use, customizable resources includes nutrition and wellness guides, social media templates, client handouts, and educational materials that help practitioners deliver high-quality services while saving time. Learn more at https://wellnessvault.co For more information about ACHS partnerships , visit https://achs.edu/partnerships/ About the American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early technology adoption, offering fully online classes since 1999, and continually assesses processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificates, diplomas, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

