American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu Students and Alumni of ACHS Featured in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal

ACHS is proud to announce that six of its students and alumni have their abstracts published in the Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal (IMCJ).

Each submission was rigorously reviewed by experts in the field, and our students and graduates continue to showcase exceptional research, innovation, & leadership in integrative health and nutrition” — ACHS Dean of Doctoral Studies Dr. Janet Ludwig.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce that six of its students and alumni have their abstracts published in the October/November 2025 volume of Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal (IMCJ). These abstracts were originally presented at the HEALCon 2025 Conference (May 1-4, 2025) hosted by the National Association of Nutrition Professionals (NANP), and now appear in this respected peer-reviewed journal.Featured ACHS Authors & Abstract Titles-Cemile Armas, MS: “The Gut-Brain Connection: Lower Gastrointestinal Issues and Their Impact on Parkinson’s Disease” (Student – Doctor of Science in Integrative Health)-Bethany Cerella, MA: “A Reproducible Protocol to Lower Dementia Risk with Health and Wellness Coaching” (Student – Doctor of Science in Integrative Health)-April Foster, BS: “Integrative Health Practices: Reducing Cardiovascular Disease Rates in African Americans” (Graduate – Associate of Applied Science in Integrative Health Sciences, Bachelor of Sciences in Integrative Health Sciences. Student – Master of Science in Integrative Health Sciences)-Margaret Kotzalas, MS, DSc Candidate: “Lead Detoxification and the Special Needs of Haitian Migrants” (Graduate – Master of Science in Herbal Studies, Master of Science in Integrative Health Sciences)-Francesca Orlando, MS, BCHN, NBC-HWC, CGP, NTP: “Rheumatoid Arthritis Review: Pathophysiology, Treatment, and Integrative Approaches” (Student – Doctor of Science in Integrative Health)-John Ramotowski, MS, DSc: “The Interplay Between Nutrition and Lifestyle in Modulating Healthspan and Lifespan” (Graduate – Doctor of Science in Holistic Nutrition in partnership with Hawthorn University)These abstracts represent cutting-edge research emerging from ACHS’s Holistic Nutrition and Integrative Health programs. They demonstrate how ACHS students and alumni are actively contributing to the professional dialogue in integrative and functional healthcare.“As Chairperson of the NANP Poster Committee, I am immensely proud of the quality, innovation, and professionalism demonstrated by the ACHS poster presentations,” shared ACHS Dean of Doctoral Studies Dr. Janet Ludwig. “Each submission was rigorously reviewed by experts in the field, and our students and graduates continue to showcase exceptional research, innovation, and leadership in integrative health and nutrition.”This year, ACHS students and alumni represented an impressive 33% of all poster presentations at HEALCon 2025, which is a testament to the college’s academic excellence and ongoing commitment to advancing evidence-based practice in holistic nutrition and integrative healthcare.Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal (IMCJ) was launched in 2002 and is recognized for its clinically-focused, peer-reviewed contributions to integrative medicine, offering practitioners scientifically-grounded material they can apply in real-world settings. Publishing in this journal marks a significant achievement for authors in integrative health and wellness fields.HEALCon Conference 2026Looking ahead, HEALCon 2026 will take place in Bellevue, Washington, from April 30–May 3, 2026. ACHS invites students, alumni, and practitioners to apply for poster submissions by January 16, 2026.About American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS)Founded in 1978, the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and graduate degree programs in areas such as herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, integrative health sciences, and wellness coaching. With a commitment to sustainability, global service, and evidence-based practice, ACHS empowers students worldwide to transform their communities and the healthcare landscape through the principles of holistic health. Learn more at achs.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.