Arrow Lab Solutions Now Holds the World’s Largest Dataset of Microplastics in Human Blood and Saliva

"A turning point for public health" Arrow Lab Solutions surpasses every government and university with the world's largest human microplastic exposure database.

BURTON, MI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Lab Solutions , developer of the first and only commercially available, peer-reviewed test kits for detecting and quantifying microplastics and nanoplastics in human blood and saliva, today announced that it has surpassed all academic, governmental, and private institutions to become the global leader in real-world human microplastics exposure data.As of November 2025, Arrow’s cloud-based data platform contains validated results from more than 5,000 individual human blood and saliva samples collected across 15 countries—the largest and fastest-growing repository of its kind. The dataset has grown by more than 500 % since November 2024 and continues to expand at over 2,000 new samples per month through Arrow’s global network of certified clinical, academic, and reference laboratories.Key milestones achieved:Stealth launch of blood microplastics test kit (Q4 2023)First commercial launch of blood microplastics kit (Q4 2024)First commercial saliva microplastics test kit (Q4 2025)5,000 human samples analyzed and reported (November 2025)Data partnerships with 15+ research institutions and 40 clinical/reference labsAll results generated using Arrow’s accredited methodology, Plastictox —the current global reference standard“This milestone is not just a company achievement—it is a turning point for public health,” said Alan Morrison, Founder and CEO of Arrow Lab Solutions. “For the first time, we have statistically robust, geographically diverse, and longitudinally tracked data showing how microplastics accumulate in the human body. This dataset is already being used by regulators, clinicians, and researchers to establish baseline exposure levels, identify at-risk populations, and quantify the impact of emerging microplastics regulations.”The Arrow Human Microplastics Registry is fully anonymized, built to HIPAA standard, and available to qualified researchers and public-health authorities under collaborative data-use agreements. Early findings from the registry—covering age, geography, diet, and occupation-related exposure—will be presented through collaboration with our partners.Arrow Lab Solutions continues to make its blood and saliva microplastics test kits available worldwide for both research-use-only (RUO) and, where regulatory clearance has been obtained, clinical diagnostic use.About Arrow Lab SolutionsArrow Lab Solutions is the category creator and global leader in human microplastics biomonitoring. Its validated, turnkey test kits are used by leading universities, reference laboratories, and public-health agencies in more than 15 countries. All Arrow tests are backed by published, peer-reviewed methods and carried out under strict quality standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.