Plastictox becomes the first clinically approved way to get tested for microplastics
After years of research involving microplastics in blood, Plastictox achieves clinical approval and provides a way forward for physicians and researchers.GRAND BLANC, MI, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching as a research and development test in 2023, Plastictox by Arrow Lab Solutions became the first commercially available test for microplastics in blood. Developed in a certified lab by a team of accredited PhDs, Plastictox has completed its peer review process. This peer review, completed in July 2024, includes a third party method certification and attestation from a CLIA/COLA certified lab, completing the last stage of development, marking Plastictox as the first clinically approved test for microplastics in the human bloodstream.
“Microplastics are ubiquitous in the global environment," says Yue Li, in Environment & Health, “As a typical emerging pollutant, its potential health hazards have been widely concerning,"
Indeed, with more and more research coming to light about the dangers of microplastics, many concerned had nowhere to go. Now, with Plastictox, anyone across the globe can monitor their levels of microplastics contamination. Furthermore, any company wishing to test the efficacy of various detoxification and microplastic removal methods have a reliable and clinically approved way to determine the validity of their product.
Plastictox is already being integrated into several protocols around the world. In addition to the clinical utility, many municipalities have expressed interest in this new route for its citizens to get tested for microplastics. As more data is acquired, Arrow Lab Solutions has pledged to publish studies of all findings. This data will allow researchers to pinpoint certain geographic and demographic correlations with microplastic contamination. These data sets are key to isolating the vectors that are more likely to cause contamination, and being able to determine the responsible parties.
This powerful tool will finally allow teams to determine the extent of the damage being inflicted upon human health by the accidental consumption of microplastic. In addition to the ability to draw correlations between ailments and microplastic contamination, Plastictox can be used to prove the efficacy of various treatments. With Plastictox, the scientific community now has the ability to find the most effective ways to remove microplastics from the human body.
As the first clinically approved test kit for microplastics in the human bloodstream, Arrow Lab Solutions has ramped up production of Plastictox. Any interested party can find Plastictox at plastictox.com. Arrow encourages clinics and producers of microplastic mitigation to get in touch via email for bulk and contract orders. More information in regards to the specifics of the test can also be located at plastictox.com
Alan Morrison
Arrow Lab Solutions
+1 810-358-6748
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn