Arrow Lab Solutions Opens World’s First Dedicated Microplastics Research Lab

Plastictox has generated the largest set of data on microplastics in humans ever recorded

Arrow Lab Solutions, the company behind Plastictox, has announced the construction of the world’s first lab dedicated exclusively to microplastics research.

MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Already the holder of the largest body of data concerning microplastics in human samples, Arrow is building the first and only lab dedicated exclusively to microplastic research. This lab is currently being built in the US, with assistance from our partners at SV Biotech in The Netherlands. The first of its kind, this lab promises to act as a global center for all research in the realm of microplastics and their effects on the human body.Serving as the primary hub for research and development in the field of microplastics, Arrow has already landed several research contracts for this new lab. Utilizing their proprietary blend of dyes, solvents, and acids coupled with cutting edge advancements in fluorescent microscopy, the Plastictox method has been and is being adapted for myriad sample types. A Q2-Q3 planned release of oral fluid and semen testing is currently being developed with expansion into organ biopsy and fluid testing also being planned to meet the needs of many large research clinics. Having detected microplastics in over 90% of the thousands of individuals studied, Arrow is dedicated to furthering these studies.The lab construction itself, housed inside the kit assembly plant, is designed to be plastic free from the ground-up. Utilizing stainless steel for all surfaces and plastic free rubber flooring, risk of any contamination has been nullified. A lab that exclusively focuses on microplastics and their effects on human health will prove to be a game changer for clinicians and research institutions alike. While Arrow Lab Solutions has done more research in the field of microplastics than any other institution, having a lab dedicated to this purpose will allow unprecedented scaling in this new and exciting field of study. With publications on the horizon and more being planned, the world finally has a place to go to for answers to the questions surrounding microplastics and their effects on human health.Arrow also pledges to utilize partnerships with our newly founded sister corporations, Plastictox EU and Plastictox UK, to expand our coverage ability and ensure that Plastictox and other research ventures are truly accessible throughout the world.

