Merit Awards Announces 2025 Healthcare Winners Across Industry-Defining Categories

Merit Awards announces 2025 winners for healthcare

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Merit Awards today announced the winners of its 2025 Healthcare Awards Program, honoring the organizations, innovators, and executives redefining what’s possible in global health. This year’s program attracted an impressive range of submissions spanning HealthTech, Digital Health, Clinical Leadership, Pharma, Insurance, and more—reflecting some of the most significant advances in patient care, intelligent automation, data-driven decision support, and connected health delivery.“The healthcare landscape is evolving faster than ever, and this year’s entries reflect a remarkable level of innovation and dedication to improving lives,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “Our judges were impressed by the creativity, leadership, and breakthrough thinking showcased across every category. We are honored to recognize these outstanding contributions.”2025 Merit Awards Healthcare WinnersCONNECTED DIGITAL HEALTHTelehealth / Remote Patient Monitoring• Gold: Brook.aiHEALTHTECHBest Healthcare Technology Solution of the Year• Gold: OncoHost• Silver: Redpoint Global Data Readiness Hub for Healthcare• Bronze: BioLab Holdings, Inc.Best Innovation Project of the Year• Gold: Function HealthBest Use of Artificial Intelligence• Gold: Carta Healthcare• Silver: emtelligent• Bronze: AccuityNew Health Tech Innovation of the Year• Gold: Asensus SurgicalINFLUENTIAL CLINICAL EXECUTIVES• Gold: Doreen Samelson / CatalightINNOVATIONS• Gold: 4D Path• Silver: TraceLink• Bronze: Lucem HealthINSURANCE• Gold: SureCo• Silver: VUMI(VIP Universal Medical Insurance Group)TOP LEADERS• Gold: David Rendall, President and CEO of VUMI Group• Silver: Jaime LeijaAbout the Merit AwardsThe Merit Awards recognize global excellence across industries, honoring companies, leaders, and innovators whose work is advancing their fields and driving meaningful change. The Healthcare Awards celebrate achievements in medical technology, clinical leadership, patient access, communications, education, and innovation.For more information, visit www.merit-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.