Merit Awards Announces 2025 Technology Winners

Merit Awards Announces 2025 Technology WinnersIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merit Awards today announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Technology Awards program, honoring the most innovative companies, leaders, and solutions shaping the future of technology. From artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to fintech and smart cities, this year’s honorees represent excellence and innovation across multiple sectors.
“The Merit Awards Technology program celebrates the visionaries and trailblazers driving progress in today’s rapidly evolving digital world,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “Each of our winners demonstrates leadership, creativity, and impact, setting new standards for excellence in technology. We are proud to recognize their achievements with Gold, Silver, and Bronze distinctions.”
2025 Merit Awards Technology Winners
AI
AI Community Leader Award
Gold: FlowTech4Girls, Love Your Menses
AI Innovator of the Year
Gold: Vcinity, Inc.
AI Technology of the Year
Gold: Netcracker Technology
Silver: POET Technologies
Bronze: MiQ
Best AI Initiative in Public Sector
Gold: Versaterm CallTriage and Versaterm CommunityReport
Best AI Product or Service
Gold: ATTOM
Silver: Beeline AI
Bronze: Netcracker Technology
Best AI Solution for Customer Service
Gold: Concentrix
Silver: IntouchCX
Best AI Startup
Gold: Atombeam
Silver: Aviz Networks
Best AI Tool for Developers
Gold: AgentOne by Iterate.ai
Best Use of AI in Manufacturing
Gold: SEERai™ by Galorath Incorporated
AutoTech
Gold: Authenticom Inc.
Cloud Services
Gold: NetApp Instaclustr
Silver: Beeline Supplier Network
Cybersecurity
Gold: Aviatrix
Silver: Regula Complete IDV Solution
Bronze: Blackpoint Cyber
Enterprise
Gold: Beeline Enterprise
FinTech
Gold: DailyPay
Silver: K1x
Bronze: Tipalti
HealthTech
Gold: Clearwave
Silver: VitalFriend
Bronze: Eitan Medical
Information Security
Gold: AuthMind
Media
Gold: University of the District of Columbia
Robotics
Gold: OTTO 1500
Software and Apps
Gold: WorkMax
Silver: TMetric
Bronze: Concentrix
Streaming
Gold: AdGood
Technology Innovation
Gold: Compass by WorldVue
Silver: Kentro
Bronze: ReturnCenter
Telecom
Gold: iconectiv
Silver: Wilson Connectivity
Bronze: Netcracker Technology
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
