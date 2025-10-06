Merit Awards

Merit Awards Announces 2025 Technology Winners

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Merit Awards today announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Technology Awards program, honoring the most innovative companies, leaders, and solutions shaping the future of technology. From artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to fintech and smart cities, this year’s honorees represent excellence and innovation across multiple sectors.“The Merit Awards Technology program celebrates the visionaries and trailblazers driving progress in today’s rapidly evolving digital world,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “Each of our winners demonstrates leadership, creativity, and impact, setting new standards for excellence in technology. We are proud to recognize their achievements with Gold, Silver, and Bronze distinctions.”2025 Merit Awards Technology WinnersAIAI Community Leader AwardGold: FlowTech4Girls, Love Your MensesAI Innovator of the YearGold: Vcinity, Inc.AI Technology of the YearGold: Netcracker TechnologySilver: POET TechnologiesBronze: MiQBest AI Initiative in Public SectorGold: Versaterm CallTriage and Versaterm CommunityReportBest AI Product or ServiceGold: ATTOMSilver: Beeline AIBronze: Netcracker TechnologyBest AI Solution for Customer ServiceGold: ConcentrixSilver: IntouchCXBest AI StartupGold: AtombeamSilver: Aviz NetworksBest AI Tool for DevelopersGold: AgentOne by Iterate.aiBest Use of AI in ManufacturingGold: SEERai™ by Galorath IncorporatedAutoTechGold: Authenticom Inc.Cloud ServicesGold: NetApp InstaclustrSilver: Beeline Supplier NetworkCybersecurityGold: AviatrixSilver: Regula Complete IDV SolutionBronze: Blackpoint CyberEnterpriseGold: Beeline EnterpriseFinTechGold: DailyPaySilver: K1xBronze: TipaltiHealthTechGold: ClearwaveSilver: VitalFriendBronze: Eitan MedicalInformation SecurityGold: AuthMindMediaGold: University of the District of ColumbiaRoboticsGold: OTTO 1500Software and AppsGold: WorkMaxSilver: TMetricBronze: ConcentrixStreamingGold: AdGoodTechnology InnovationGold: Compass by WorldVueSilver: KentroBronze: ReturnCenterTelecomGold: iconectivSilver: Wilson ConnectivityBronze: Netcracker TechnologyAbout Merit AwardsDesigned to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com Media Contact:Merit Awardsinfo@merit-awards.com

