Pinnacle Awards Honors Excellence in Marketing & Communications

Pinnacle Awards Honors Excellence in Marketing & CommunicationsIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2025 Marketing & Communications Awards, celebrating the most innovative campaigns, brands, and professionals driving measurable impact across industries.
From AI-powered innovations to purpose-driven campaigns, the Pinnacle Awards spotlight the creative and strategic work shaping the future of marketing, public relations, communications, and social media.
"The Pinnacle Awards recognize the visionaries and changemakers who set new benchmarks for creativity, effectiveness, and impact," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "This year’s winners exemplify the very best in strategy, innovation, and storytelling, raising the bar for the global marketing and communications community."
2025 Pinnacle Awards Winners
📈 Marketing
AI-Powered Marketing Innovation — For trailblazing use of AI in marketing strategies
Platinum: 8x8, Inc.
Diamond: Birdeye
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign — Recognizes outstanding multi-channel campaign execution
Platinum: ZEISS SMILE & SMILE pro - 10 Million Eyes Treated Worldwide
Diamond: Indiana Donor Network
Emerald: iConectiv
Brand Launch of the Year — Celebrates the most impactful new brand or product launch
Platinum: Globalstar Two-Way Satellite IoT Commercial Launch Campaign
Diamond: Blink™ NutriTears®
Emerald: MANTECH
Content Marketing Excellence — For brands driving engagement through original content
Platinum: Accuray Exchange (AEx®) Community
Diamond: Hashgraph
Experiential Marketing Campaign — For immersive, in-person or hybrid brand experiences
Platinum: Medialife.AI
Diamond: Raise Conference
Emerald: Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship
Purpose-Driven Marketing — Highlights campaigns promoting social or environmental impact
Platinum: Hyundai Motor America
Diamond: The Dairy Alliance -- Milk's Got Game™
Emerald: Publitek
Video Marketing Achievement — Rewards innovative and effective video content
Platinum: United Way
📢 Public Relations
Healthcare PR Campaign — Recognizes excellence in healthcare-focused PR
Platinum: CORE PR - Coya Therapeutics PR Campaign
Media Relations Excellence — For standout press outreach and journalist engagement
Platinum: CJ Melendez
Nonprofit PR Program — Celebrates PR success for nonprofits or social causes
Platinum: Hebrew SeniorLife
PR Campaign of the Year — Recognizes top-tier earned media campaigns
Platinum: Nightdive Studios - The Thing: Remastered
Diamond: Amentum
Public Affairs & Advocacy — For shaping public opinion or policy
Platinum: Hedera Council
Technology PR Campaign — For campaigns promoting tech brands or solutions
Platinum: CORE PR - Richtech Robotics PR Campaign
Diamond: Publitek
Thought Leadership Program — Rewards effective positioning of executives as industry leaders
Platinum: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
📲 Social Media
Best Use of LinkedIn — Recognizes B2B success on LinkedIn
Platinum: Hedera and Hashgraph
Best Use of TikTok — Rewards brands leveraging TikTok creatively
Platinum: Flagler College
Community Engagement Award — Honors brands building loyal online communities
Platinum: Hedera
Social Media Campaign of the Year — For creative, high-impact social campaigns
Platinum: NeoSol Marketing
Social Media Video Content — Rewards innovative video-first social strategies
Platinum: Flagler College
🗣️ Communications
Best Corporate Communications — Honors excellence in internal or external communications
Platinum: BrightSpring Health Services – REACH
Diamond: AM Best (Video & Marketing Teams)
Employee Communications Strategy — For fostering engagement and transparency internally
Platinum: Amentum
Executive Communications Program — For standout thought leadership and executive profiling
Platinum: Eric Piscini, CEO at Hashgraph
About the Pinnacle Awards
The Pinnacle Awards honor excellence across business, technology, healthcare, marketing, communications, and beyond. Each year, organizations and individuals worldwide are recognized for their innovation, creativity, and measurable impact in their respective industries.
For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, visit www.pinnacle-award.com.
