GovNavigators Announces the Launch of the GovNavigators Network

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovNavigators today announced the launch of the GovNavigators Network , a new platform that connects former federal executives with organizations seeking practical, credible guidance on how to strengthen their work with the U.S. government.The Network brings together experienced leaders from across the federal management community—budget, acquisition, IT, financial management, evidence-based policymaking, grants management, human capital, and other mission-support areas. Members of the Network will be available to support GovNavigators’ clients and others with services such as strategic advice, policy and process insights, engagement support, and advocacy.“The GovNavigators Network gives clients access to people who understand how federal agencies operate because they’ve actually done the work,” said Robert Shea, CEO and Co-Founder of GovNavigators. “We couldn’t be prouder to give these leaders a straightforward way to apply their experience for the benefit of government-focused organizations and the agencies the serve.”Through the Network, affiliate members will have opportunities to:• Advise companies seeking to build or strengthen their federal presence• Support GovNavigators projects that require agency-specific experience• Contribute to briefings, roundtables, and other thought-leadership efforts• Participate in periodic policy discussions and peer exchangesThe initial cohort joining the Network include:• Allison Brigati, former Acting Administrator for General Services Administration• Jay Hoffman, former federal Chief Financial Officer, USPTO & US Consumer Product Safety Commission• Josh Martin, former Chief Data Officer, Indiana• Robbie Holmes, former U.S. Digital Service Expert and government IT Executive• Mike Wetklow, former Chief Risk Officer, IRS• Linda Miller, former Assistant Director at GAO and Deputy Executive Director of the PRAC• Love Rutledge, former Department of Defense Senior Executive• Joel Hinzman, former Congressional & Executive Branch Government Affairs Executive• Doug Crisitello, former federal Chief Financial Officer at HUD and SBAThe GovNavigators Network builds on the firm’s broader mission of helping public-sector organizations and government-serving companies navigate policy, management, performance, and modernization issues. GovNavigators also produces the GovNavigators Show on Federal News Network and a weekly policy insights newsletter.For more information or to express interest in joining the GovNavigators Network, visit https://www.govnavigators.com/govnavigators-network or contact info@govnavigators.com.GovNavigators is a consultancy and media platform based in Old Town Alexandria that helps government-serving organizations understand federal policy and management, improve their engagement with agencies, and strengthen their ability to deliver results.

