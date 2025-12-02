CybrHawk Unveils HawkINT – A Next-Generation Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

CybrHawk

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CybrHawk today announced the launch of HawkINT , an advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and OSINT platform designed to give organizations real-time visibility into cyber, fraud, and business threats across the surface web, deep web, dark web, social networks, marketplaces, and ransomware sites.Powered by 10,000+ collection bots and 380+ data sources, HawkINT analyzes 14–20 million new events daily and has already indexed 100B+ leaked credentials, 50M+ leaked credit cards, 154M+ threat actors, and over 105K cybercrime communities—making it one of the most comprehensive intelligence platforms in the world.Built with advanced AI, HawkINT delivers capabilities including image similarity detection, facial recognition for fake profiles, AI-based phishing classification, LLM-generated threat actor profiles, anomaly detection, and automated event severity ranking. This ensures organizations receive only relevant, actionable intelligence—not noise.Key features include monitoring for leaked credentials, ransomware activity, fraud schemes, malicious URLs, card leaks, impersonation attempts, and supply-chain-related risks. HawkINT also supports global compliance requirements such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, NIST, and ISO 27001.CybrHawk complements the platform with services including active threat hunting, malicious site takedowns, fake profile removal, and custom intelligence reporting, giving enterprises a complete intelligence ecosystem.“With HawkINT, organizations gain an early-warning system against the world’s most sophisticated cyber threats,” said Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk.Learn more at www.cybrhawk.com or contact sales@cybrhawk.com.

