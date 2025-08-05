CybrHawk Launches Advanced Security Operations & Command Center to Elevate Cyber‐Defense Offerings

CH BUILDING

CybrHawk announces the launch of its next-generation SOCC—a hub for AI‑powered security monitoring, threat detection, response, and command orchestration.

Our new SOCC combines human expertise with AI-driven automation to provide enterprise-grade cybersecurity at scale— delivering unmatched visibility, fast IR, and proactive threat mitigation.” — Jacob Thankachen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CybrHawk , a leading provider of information‑security driven risk intelligence solutions, today announces the launch of its next-generation Security Operations & Command Center (SOCC)—a centralized hub for delivering comprehensive, AI‑powered security monitoring, threat detection, response, and command orchestration.Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, CybrHawk has pioneered intelligence‑driven cybersecurity services focused on real-time breach prevention, threat hunting, incident response, and AI‑powered risk intelligence.Key Features of the New SOCC Include:• 24×7 Security Operations Center (SOC): Continuously staffed by expert analysts leveraging the latest threat intelligence and AI automation to identify and remediate threats rapidly. • Advanced Command Center Capabilities: Integrated orchestration of responses across multiple clients, geographies, and infrastructures—enabling real-time coordination, incident escalation, and centralized situational awareness.• AI‑Enhanced Intelligence & Automation: Powered by CybrHawk’s proprietary XDR and risk‑intelligence platforms that reduce alert fatigue, enhance triage accuracy, and speed up response times.• Scalable Response Playbooks: Pre‑built and customizable procedures based on industry best practices, cloud-native environments, and regulatory standards.“Today’s launch represents a transformative moment for CybrHawk and our customers,” said Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk. “Our new Security Operations & Command Center combines human expertise with AI-driven automation to provide enterprise-grade cybersecurity at scale— delivering unmatched visibility, fast incident response, and proactive threat mitigation across global clients.”Why This Matters:Enhanced Visibility: Real-time monitoring and centralized dashboards give clients granular insights into threats and anomalies across networks and cloud environments.Faster Incident Response: Automated workflows and playbooks reduce time to detection and containment, minimizingWho Benefits:Enterprises and mid-market organizations in sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government.Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) looking to white-label or resell enterprise SOC capabilities with AI‑driven autonomy.About CybrHawk:CybrHawk is a cybersecurity company delivering end-to-end risk intelligence and security operations services. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded in 2016, the company is trusted by clients worldwide for its integration of real‑time threat detection, AI-powered automation, dark web monitoring, incident response, and digital forensics.

