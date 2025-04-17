CybrHawk Named 2025 Product of the Year by Cloud Computing Magazine & TMCnet

AWARD CYBRHAWK

Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

We developed CybrHawk XDR with one clear mission — to help organizations stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats by combining deep visibility with intelligent automation” — Jacob Thankachen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CybrHawk , a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, proudly announced today that it has been named a winner of the 2025 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine and TMC , a global, integrated media company.This prestigious recognition highlights CybrHawk XDR , the company’s flagship cloud-native Extended Detection and Response platform. Designed for MSPs and MSSPs, CybrHawk XDR integrates advanced AI, machine learning, and behavioral analytics to deliver real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and unmatched visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.“We developed CybrHawk XDR with one clear mission — to help organizations stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats by combining deep visibility with intelligent automation,” said Jacob Thankachen, CEO & Co-Founder of CybrHawk. “This award validates our commitment to innovation and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture in the cloud. What sets us apart is not just our technology, but our relentless focus on outcomes — faster detection, smarter response, and simplified security operations.”“Congratulations to CybrHawk on earning a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “CybrHawk XDR stands out as a truly innovative solution — helping to drive meaningful transformation through cloud computing and communications. I’m excited to see what CybrHawk delivers in 2025 and the years ahead.”Read the full announcement of the 2025 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award winners here:About CybrHawkCybrHawk is a cybersecurity company focused on real-time threat detection, incident response, and digital evidence visibility. Its comprehensive suite of services — including threat hunting, continuous monitoring, dark web management, and compliance reporting — empowers organizations to proactively protect their assets and respond swiftly to security incidents. Trusted across industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government, CybrHawk delivers security confidence through innovation and expertise.About Cloud Computing MagazineCloud Computing Magazine is the industry's go-to source for all things cloud — from public and private cloud to hybrid environments, security, and business continuity. Published quarterly by TMC, it explores how the cloud is transforming both IT and the broader business landscape.About TMCTMC is a global media company helping buyers make informed tech decisions through editorial platforms, events, webinars, and digital marketing services. Known for its flagship events like ITEXPO and its trusted content network, TMC drives lead generation and brand recognition for tech vendors worldwide.CybrHawk Contact:Jacob ThankachenCEO & Co-Founderjt@cybrhawk.com+1 954-669-1958TMC Contact:Stephanie ThompsonManager, TMC Awards203-852-6800sthompson@tmcnet.com

