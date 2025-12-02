CanAm Enterprises Announces I-956F Approval for Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”) is pleased to announce that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”) has approved the Form I-956F (Application for Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Enterprise) for its EB-5 project, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride. This significant milestone marks CanAm’s 15th I-956F approval and the 9th project classified as a "Rural Area" initiative since the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (“RIA”). Since its inception, CanAm has successfully had 77 EB-5 projects adjudicated by USCIS, resulting in over 5,800 I-526E approvals and nearly 3,000 I-829 approvals to date.

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride represents a transformative $1 billion development that is set to become the first new luxury hotel and residential project in Telluride in over 15 years. This approval highlights CanAm’s ability to successfully structure projects that meet USCIS requirements while also fostering economic growth.

Located in the scenic Mountain Village, the development will create hundreds of jobs and contribute significantly to infrastructure improvements in the community. It underscores CanAm's ongoing commitment to quality, integrity, and making a positive impact on the towns and cities where we invest.

“We are thrilled to receive this approval, which validates our approach to developing projects that not only meet immigration goals but also enhance local economies,” said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises. “The Four Seasons Telluride will be a valuable addition to the community, generating employment opportunities and supporting infrastructural advancements that benefit all residents.”

Christine Chen, COO of CanAm Enterprises, added, “This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development that prioritizes community needs. We look forward to seeing the positive impact the Four Seasons will have on Telluride.”

The Four Seasons will feature 26 Private Residences, 43 Hotel Residences, and 52 hotel keys, designed by the acclaimed firms Olson Kundig and Clements Design, reflecting the unique alpine heritage of Telluride.

A Track Record of Success

Over the past 20 years, CanAm has funded over 70 EB-5 projects. To date, these investments have led to the repayment of $2.5 billion to investors and the issuance of over 16,950 conditional green cards, along with over 9,300 permanent green cards for investors and their families.

About the EB-5 Program

Administered by USCIS, the EB-5 Visa Program provides qualified foreign investors and their family members the opportunity to secure lawful permanent resident status by investing $800,000 in job-creating development projects located in targeted employment areas (“TEAs”). In 2022, the RIA strengthened the program by introducing additional safeguards and requirements for both investors and regional centers, ensuring accountability and enhancing the program’s credibility.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience sponsoring immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and Canada, CanAm Enterprises has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and delivering results. To date, CanAm has raised more than $3.9 billion and repaid more than $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital, representing more than 6,000 investor families. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, and Singapore, CanAm is one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. This document is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or as a recommendation or endorsement of any security.

