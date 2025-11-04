CanAm Enterprises Releases White Paper Highlighting EB-5 Program's Transformative Impact and Future Opportunities

The future of the EB-5 is here. Download CanAm's white paper to learn how the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) has transformed the Program.

Report Highlights EB-5's RIA-Driven Success: From Rural Growth to Key Compliance & Advocacy Needs

The EB-5 Program, under the framework of the RIA, has become a story not just of capital flows but of transformation.” — Christine Chen, Chief Operating Officer of CanAm Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises, a leading regional center operator in the EB-5 industry, today announced the release of its latest white paper, "Beyond Investment: Opportunity, Transformation, and Shared Prosperity with the EB-5 Program." The paper brings together leading voices from across the EB-5 stakeholder community to reflect on the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA)'s transformative effects, measure the Program's impact to date, and chart a course for the future.

The white paper explores key topics, including:

• The RIA's success in revitalizing the EB-5 program and driving economic growth in rural communities, as evidenced by a 1500% increase in EB-5 investments in rural America in just three years.

• Opportunities and risks associated with concurrent filing of I-526 and I-485 petitions.

• Legal compliance considerations in the post-RIA EB-5 environment.

• Advocacy efforts to sustain EB-5's positive economic impacts.

"The EB-5 Program, under the framework of the RIA, has become a story not just of capital flows but of transformation," said Christine Chen, Chief Operating Officer at CanAm Enterprises. "This white paper documents how far EB-5 has come since the passage of the RIA and serves as a call to action for all who believe in its promise, now that we have proven the tangible results of what EB-5 can be."

The white paper emphasizes that the EB-5 Program is now an economic development engine that impacts communities across the United States. Tom Rosenfeld, CEO of CanAm Enterprises, states, "The EB-5 Program is no longer just about investment; it is about opportunity, transformation, and the shared prosperity of communities across the United States. The white paper serves as a guide for policymakers, stakeholders, and investors on how EB-5 can continue to deliver on its founding promise as a catalyst for American jobs and economic growth."

The white paper is available for download on the CanAm Enterprises website at www.canamenterprises.com.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience sponsoring immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and Canada, CanAm Enterprises has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and delivering results. To date, CanAm has raised more than $3.9 billion and repaid more than $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital, representing more than 6,000 investor families. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, and Singapore, CanAm is one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry.

Learn more at www.canamenterprises.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

