CanAm Celebrates Groundbreaking of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

Construction begins on the $1B Four Seasons Resort in Telluride, creating jobs, luxury residences, and new infrastructure, with completion expected in 2028.

Our investors are supporting a development that will bring jobs to the area and reflects the values of CanAm—quality, integrity, and long-term impact.” — John Reid, Head of Investment Finance at CanAm Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises is pleased to announce that construction is officially underway on the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride, marking a major milestone for one of the most anticipated luxury developments in the Rocky Mountain region.

The project—developed by Merrimac Ventures and Fort Partners—represents the first new luxury hotel and residential development in Telluride in more than 15 years. With financing led by a $417.5 million construction loan from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and an additional $162.4 million subordinated mezzanine loan provided by CanAm Enterprises, the $1 billion development has moved decisively from planning to building.

Located on a premier 4.4-acre site in Telluride’s Mountain Village, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences will feature 26 Private Residences, 43 Hotel Residences, and 52 hotel keys. The design, by award-winning firms Olson Kundig and Clements Design, draws inspiration from Telluride’s alpine heritage, pairing natural materials with expansive glass and mountain views.

“The start of construction brings this remarkable project to life,” said John Reid, Head of Investment Finance at CanAm Enterprises. “Our investors are supporting a development that will bring jobs to the area and reflects the values of CanAm—quality, integrity, and long-term impact. The Four Seasons Telluride will redefine luxury living in the region.”

Beyond its luxury offerings, the project is expected to generate hundreds of construction and hospitality jobs and contribute to infrastructure improvements in the Town of Mountain Village—reflecting the positive, community-building outcomes that CanAm prioritizes in its EB-5 investments.

“Seeing shovels in the ground is the real measure of success,” said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises. “This groundbreaking is not just a ceremonial milestone—it’s proof of how disciplined financing, strong partnerships, and investor trust can bring ambitious projects from vision to reality.”

The Four Seasons Telluride project and groundbreaking has drawn recognition from national media including Bloomberg, The Real Deal, Luxury Travel Magazine, and Hospitality Design, all underscoring the project’s significance as a new benchmark for high-end resort development in the U.S.

Completion of the Four Seasons Telluride is anticipated in 2028, with approximately 30 percent of residences already sold.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience sponsoring immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and Canada, CanAm Enterprises has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and delivering results. To date, CanAm has raised more than $3.9 billion and repaid more than $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital, representing more than 6,000 investor families. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, Dubai, and Singapore, CanAm is one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry.

Learn more at www.canamenterprises.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.