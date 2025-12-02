This Giving Tuesday Arizonans Support Children Through Donations - Dollar-For-Dollar State Tax Redirect

This Giving Tuesday, partner with Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc.

Arizona residents and businesses can redirect 2025 state tax, dollar for dollar, to K–12 scholarships for low-income and foster-care children statewide.

Imagine the community impact your donation creates—a child staying in school, a family gaining hope, and an entire community strengthened. That is what redirecting your Arizona taxes makes possible.” — Carly Bodmer

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this Giving Tuesday, Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. is urging Arizonans to take immediate action to support low-income and foster-care children in K–12 by using one of the most powerful charitable tools in the state: redirecting a portion of their 2025 Arizona state income taxes —dollar for dollar—into scholarships.Arizona’s tax-credit program is unlike any other in the nation. Instead of making a traditional donation, Arizonans can use the taxes they already owe to directly fund opportunity for children who would otherwise go without. Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships is considered the best STO School Tuition Organization for charitable giving as it only funds student tuition for qualifying students based on low-income standards matching the Free or Reduced Lunch Program, or students that have been in the Arizona Foster Care system with both individual and corporate funds.“Today is the day to make these dollars count,” said Carly Bodmer, President & Executive Director. “Giving Tuesday is about impact, and in Arizona, there is no higher-impact action than directing your state taxes to a child who needs immediate support in K–12. It costs nothing extra, and the difference is felt right away.”With year-end approaching, scholarship requests from low-income families are surging. Many families are seeking support to keep their children enrolled for the upcoming spring semester, making today one of the most critical days in the annual funding cycle.2025 Individual Tax-Credit Limits$1,535 — Individual$3,062 — Married Filing JointlyEvery redirected dollar stays in Arizona and becomes a scholarship for an eligible child. Receipts are issued immediately for tax purposes and donations can be made for 2025 here: https://lowincomebasedscholarships.com/individual_payment.php Businesses Can Give at ScaleArizona businesses may redirect their state tax liability as well, with a five-year carryforward, making corporate participation a high-impact, zero-net-cost opportunity.

