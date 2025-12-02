This Giving Tuesday Arizonans Support Children Through Donations - Dollar-For-Dollar State Tax Redirect
Arizona residents and businesses can redirect 2025 state tax, dollar for dollar, to K–12 scholarships for low-income and foster-care children statewide.
Arizona’s tax-credit program is unlike any other in the nation. Instead of making a traditional donation, Arizonans can use the taxes they already owe to directly fund opportunity for children who would otherwise go without. Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships is considered the best STO School Tuition Organization for charitable giving as it only funds student tuition for qualifying students based on low-income standards matching the Free or Reduced Lunch Program, or students that have been in the Arizona Foster Care system with both individual and corporate funds.
“Today is the day to make these dollars count,” said Carly Bodmer, President & Executive Director. “Giving Tuesday is about impact, and in Arizona, there is no higher-impact action than directing your state taxes to a child who needs immediate support in K–12. It costs nothing extra, and the difference is felt right away.”
With year-end approaching, scholarship requests from low-income families are surging. Many families are seeking support to keep their children enrolled for the upcoming spring semester, making today one of the most critical days in the annual funding cycle.
2025 Individual Tax-Credit Limits
$1,535 — Individual
$3,062 — Married Filing Jointly
Every redirected dollar stays in Arizona and becomes a scholarship for an eligible child. Receipts are issued immediately for tax purposes and donations can be made for 2025 here: https://lowincomebasedscholarships.com/individual_payment.php
Businesses Can Give at Scale
Arizona businesses may redirect their state tax liability as well, with a five-year carryforward, making corporate participation a high-impact, zero-net-cost opportunity.
