Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. Makes School Choice Possible for All Arizona Students

Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc.

Nonprofit sets stricter standards than state guidelines, ensuring Arizona’s lowest-income and foster children benefit from school choice.

School choice without equity is vapid.” — Carly Bodmer

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. Urges Arizona Businesses to Ensure School Choice Reaches the Students Who Need It MostCommunity Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. announced today its call for Arizona businesses and banks to take a leading role in expanding educational opportunity to the state’s most vulnerable children.While Arizona’s corporate School Tuition Organization (STO) program already prioritizes families eligible for the Free or Reduced Lunch program, Community Reinvestment goes further. Its scholarships are limited to students from households at or below 185% of the federal poverty line—a stricter standard than state mandates—ensuring that the very lowest-income families and foster children are not left behind.“School choice without equity is vapid,” said Carly Bodmer, President of Community Reinvestment. “Our mission is to guarantee that the children with the fewest resources still have the chance to succeed.”Community Reinvestment also follows federal Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) guidelines, giving banks the confidence that contributions support both compliance and community impact.The recent passage of One Big Beautiful Bill , donations to Community Reinvestment more powerful than ever because, what was once a dollar-for-dollar credit against Arizona state taxes, is now also fully deductible on federal taxes in addition to state benefits. The net positive effect for businesses, allows for folks that otherwise may not have been incentivized to participate, to engage and look for the best options.Community Reinvestment is urging businesses to act now and ensure that school choice fulfills its true promise—choice and opportunity for all.For more information or to pledge support, visit www.lowincomebasedscholarships.com

