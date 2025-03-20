Arizona Tax Credit Provides Opportunities to K-12 Students

Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships is on a mission to create a strong purpose with Arizona's unique tax write off opportunity.

We have built strong relationships with schools where students face extraordinary challenges. Through these partnerships, we are opening doors for children to thrive, both in the classroom and beyond.” — Carly Bodmer

SCOTTSDALE , AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support School Tuition Organizations: Empowering Arizona’s FutureArizona’s School Tuition Organizations (STOs) provide vital scholarships that allow students from low-income families to access high-quality private education. Funded through tax-credit donations, these scholarships give children the opportunity to attend schools that best fit their needs. Among them, Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. (lowincomebasedscholarships.com) stands out as a critical resource for students with the greatest need.Why STOs MatterSTOs make private education possible for families who otherwise couldn't afford it. Many organizations focus on merit-based or religious scholarships, limiting access for some students. Community Reinvestment is different—it is non-religious and solely dedicated to helping high-need students, including those in foster care or from low-income families. By focusing on students who need financial assistance the most, it ensures that education is accessible to all, regardless of background.The Competitive LandscapeArizona has a variety of well-established STOs, including Arizona Tuition Connection, Arizona Leadership Foundation, Catholic Education Arizona, Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization (ACSTO), and Institute for Better Education (IBE). Many of these organizations cater to religious or merit-based scholarships, whereas Community Reinvestment remains focused exclusively on the most financially vulnerable students, ensuring that scholarships go to those with the greatest need rather than those who meet religious or academic criteria.Similarly, Arizona is home to some of the largest private schools that benefit from STO funding, such as Brophy College Preparatory, Xavier College Preparatory, Phoenix Country Day School, Rancho Solano Preparatory School, and Gateway Academy. While these institutions offer excellent education, Community Reinvestment actively seeks out and partners with schools serving students who face extraordinary challenges, like American Indian Christian Mission in Show Low, AZ, which provides full support—including tuition, medical care, and school supplies—to students with little to no parental support.Making a Unique ImpactUnlike other STOs, Community Reinvestment prioritizes schools serving students with extraordinary needs. It partners with institutions like American Indian Christian Mission, ensuring that scholarships don’t just provide education but also stability and care for the most vulnerable children.Carly Bodmer, President of Community Reinvestment, emphasizes this mission: “We have built strong relationships with schools where students face extraordinary challenges. Through these partnerships, we are opening doors for children to thrive, both in the classroom and beyond.”Your Donation Changes LivesArizona taxpayers have a unique opportunity to transform lives through dollar-for-dollar tax-credit donations. Instead of sending all your tax dollars to the state, you can direct them toward scholarships for students in need. Supporting Community Reinvestment means ensuring that children from low-income backgrounds and foster care have access to a better future.Take Action TodayMake a difference with your tax dollars. Your donation to Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. creates life-changing opportunities for children who need them most.Visit lowincomebasedscholarships.com to donate today!

