Bambi Launches '2026 NEMT Scholarship Program' to Fund Software Upgrades for Deserving Fleets

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi, the premier non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) software solution, announced the launch of its 2026 NEMT Scholarship Program . This initiative aims to combat operational inefficiencies within the NEMT industry by awarding one deserving business a full year of Bambi’s cutting-edge AI powered scheduling software license and comprehensive onboarding and support services.The program, themed "New Year, New NEMT Operations," is open to all NEMT operators across the United States who are ready to transition away from legacy software or manual operations processes. The scholarship organization will receive a 12-month Bambi software license, including full onboarding, data migration, and implementation support (all of which are always included free of charge for any new Bambi customer).“We recognize that the barrier to upgrading technology often isn't desire, but cost and the headache of migration from current products,” said Nirav Chheda, CEO of Bambi. “This scholarship is our way of investing directly in the NEMT community’s future. We want to empower a company with the tools to eliminate manual chaos, enhance the care for riders, and allow operators to scale their business for explosive growth in 2026. This is more than just a free license, this is a it’s a funded partnership that will help share the stories and solutions to better educate the entire network of NEMT providers.”Program Details and Entry:Award: 12 months of Bambi NEMT Software license with full implementation and data migration support.Consolation Award: Every valid entry will receive a "2026 Kickoff Discount," offering the first month of Bambi software for just $69 regardless of fleet size.Eligibility: Open to NEMT business owners and decision-makers in the US who are not current Bambi customers.Contest Period: Entries will be accepted from December 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025 (11:59 PM PT).How to Enter: Applicants must record a video (minimum 1 minute) or write a submission (minimum 500 words) detailing who they are, their current operational pain points and their ambitious business goals for 2026.Video Submission: Send the video to Bambi in a Direct Message or Tag us in a Post on Social Media (#BambiScholarship) or or email us at contact@bambi.health.Written Submission: Fill out the official scholarship form on https://www.hibambi.com/scholarship-program or email us at contact@bambi.health.Winners will be selected by Judges based on Operational Need, Clarity of Vision, and Presentation/Creativity, with notification by January 15, 2026.About Bambi:Bambi is an AI powered NEMT dispatch, routing, and scheduling software that gives non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) owners, dispatchers, and drivers superpowers to dynamically assign, optimize, and manage their daily trips and workflows.Learn more about Bambi: https://www.bambinemt.com/

