Bambi NEMT and CTS Launch Direct Trip Integration: NEMT Partnership Improves Transportation Provider Operations

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi Health, the industry's leading AI-powered NEMT management software , today announced a new integration with Coordinated Transportation Solutions (CTS), one of the nation's most trusted NEMT brokers. This strategic partnership delivers an end-to-end solution that promises to improve how transportation providers manage operations, serve riders, and accelerate their bottom line.For too long, NEMT providers have been caught in a perfect storm of operational inefficiencies. Manual trip assignments lead to scheduling chaos. Manual workflows create billing delays that stretch cash flow to breaking points. Administrative burden pulls drivers and dispatchers away from their core mission: safely transporting vulnerable patients to critical medical appointments.The Bambi & CTS partnership creates a frictionless ecosystem where trip management becomes effortless and revenue acceleration becomes automatic.Instant Trip Import & NEMT AI-Powered Optimization : Gone are the days of manual data entry and scheduling guesswork. CTS trip assignments flow directly into Bambi's AI-optimized dispatching platform, where intelligent algorithms instantly organize, schedule, and route trips for maximum efficiency. What once took hours of administrative work now happens in seconds.Real-Time Driver Empowerment: The intuitive Bambi Driver App (iOS and Android) transforms how NEMT drivers interact with their daily workflows. Real-time trip status updates keep dispatchers informed while tracking ensures patients and healthcare facilities have complete visibility into arrival times. Drivers spend more time driving and less time on paperwork.Automated Billing & Revenue Acceleration: Perhaps most critically, completed trip data automatically flows back to CTS through the integrated system, eliminating billing delays and dramatically shortening revenue cycles. Transportation providers can expect to see payments processed much faster, providing the cash flow stability essential for sustainable growth."Bambi is fundamentally reimagining how NEMT operations can and should work," said Nirav Chheda, CEO of Bambi Health. "Every minute a provider spends on efficient paperwork or clunky software is a minute stolen from providing a better transportation experience and building a successful NEMT business.”"After 17 years in NEMT operations, I've learned that when we equip our transportation provider partners with innovative technology and comprehensive support, we create a multiplier effect extending far beyond individual trips," said Steven Feist, VP & COO of CTS. "This integration with Bambi shows our commitment to operational excellence. Our vision is to build high-performing provider networks that deliver professional, reliable transportation and ensure every member reaches the care they need."Better NEMT is HereThis NEMT industry partnership allows users to streamline workflows between NEMT providers and CTS's broker technology. Bambi gives CTS transportation providers access to the same sophisticated tools that have revolutionized other healthcare sectors. For NEMT providers ready to transform their operations, eliminate administrative burden, and accelerate growth while delivering superior passenger experiences, the future starts today with Bambi NEMT.About Coordinated Transportation Solutions, Inc. (CTS)CTS is a non-emergency medical (NEMT) transportation broker dedicated to ensuring access to healthcare. The company works with health plans and transportation providers to arrange reliable rides for members.Learn more at https://www.ctstransit.com/ About Bambi NEMT Software:Bambi is an AI powered NEMT dispatch, routing, and scheduling software that gives non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) owners, dispatchers, and drivers superpowers to dynamically assign, optimize, and manage their daily trips and workflows.Learn more about Bambi: https://www.hibambi.com/

