Bambi NEMT Software Integrates with Provide A Ride to Enhance NEMT Provider Workflows

Strategic partnership combines innovative fleet technology with transportation benefit management expertise to improve medical transportation coordination

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) just got smarter and simpler. Bambi, a leading NEMT software platform , has integrated with Provide A Ride, a prominent NEMT transportation benefit manager serving managed care organizations and state Medicaid agencies.The integration connects Bambi's dispatch, routing and fleet management technology directly with Provide A Ride's operations, creating a seamless flow of information between transportation providers and the benefit manager. This means faster trip assignments, real-time visibility into vehicle locations, and better coordination for the Medicaid members who depend on these rides to reach critical medical appointments.Why This Partnership MattersNEMT serves a vital role in healthcare access. Millions of Medicaid beneficiaries rely on these rides to get to dialysis appointments, chemotherapy treatments, primary care visits, and other essential medical services. When transportation breaks down, so does the care continuum.The challenge? Coordination. Traditional NEMT systems often involve phone calls, faxes, and manual data entry between brokers and transportation providers. This creates delays, miscommunication, and gaps in service.The Bambi and Provide A Ride API integration eliminates these friction points. Transportation providers using Bambi can now receive trip assignments from Provide A Ride directly through their software, and share live updates on trip status without picking up a phone or sending an email.How the Integration WorksTransportation providers who use Bambi's dispatch software can connect their system to Provide A Ride's network through a secure API integration. Once connected:Trip requests flow automatically from Provide A Ride to Bambi-equipped NEMT providersDrivers receive assignments on their mobile devices easily on the Bambi Driver AppReal-time tracking allows care providers and NEMT dispatchers to monitor trip progress and easily report back to health plans and NEMT brokers.Automated status updates eliminates manual reporting requirements and streamlines the flow of true information between stakeholders to build trust and remove fraud, waste and abuse.The result is a streamlined workflow that reduces response times, improves service reliability, and frees staff to focus on member care rather than paperwork.What our Leaders SayAlan Groedel, President of Provide A Ride, sees the partnership as a strategic move to strengthen every part of the transportation ecosystem."At its core, NEMT is about closing gaps—gaps in access, experience, and insight," Groedel said. "Our partnership with Bambi helps close those gaps in real time, pairing best-in-class technology with the hands-on expertise that defines Provide A Ride. This collaboration strengthens every link in the chain, from our clients to our transportation partners to the members we serve, delivering smarter coordination, faster response, and a more human experience."Nirav Chheda, CEO of Bambi, emphasized the importance of creating technology that works for the people on the ground."Transportation providers shouldn't have to choose between great service and efficient operations," Chheda said. "Our integration with Provide A Ride proves that technology can support both. By connecting our platform directly with one of the most respected brokers in the industry, we're helping providers spend less time on administrative tasks and more time getting members to their appointments safely and on time."The Impact on Transportation ProvidersFor the small and mid-sized transportation companies that form the backbone of NEMT service delivery, this integration offers tangible benefits:Reduced administrative overhead. No more manually entering trip details from emails or phone calls. Assignments arrive in the system ready to dispatch.Faster trip acceptance. Providers can evaluate and accept trips in seconds, improving their competitiveness and fill rates.Better utilization. Real-time visibility into trip availability allows providers to optimize routes and maximize vehicle use.Simplified compliance. Automated trip documentation and reporting help providers meet contract requirements without additional data entry.What It Means for Health Plans and MembersManaged care organizations and state Medicaid agencies benefit from improved network performance. The integration provides health plans with better visibility into their transportation network, more accurate trip tracking, and data-driven insights into service quality.For the members who rely on these rides, the benefits are direct: shorter wait times, more reliable pickups, and a better overall experience. When technology reduces friction in the system, the people at the end of that system get better service.Looking ForwardThe integration is live and available to transportation providers in Provide A Ride's network. Providers interested in connecting their Bambi software to Provide A Ride's system can contact Bambi for technical onboarding support.As NEMT continues to evolve with technology, partnerships like this one set a new standard for how transportation brokers and providers can work together with the help of leading NEMT technology like Bambi. The focus remains clear: use technology to remove barriers, not create them, so that every member gets the ride they need when they need it.About the CompaniesBambi HealthBambi provides dispatch and fleet management software designed specifically for NEMT providers. The platform helps transportation companies manage scheduling, routing, driver communication, billing, and compliance from a single system. Bambi serves providers ranging from small owner-operators to regional fleets across the United States.Learn more at: https://www.bambinemt.com/ Provide A RideProvide A Ride is a trusted partner in non-emergency medical transportation, serving managed care organizations and state Medicaid agencies with a hybrid model that integrates transportation benefit management services and direct fleet operations. With a focus on transparency, retention, and service excellence, Provide A Ride helps health plans meet their members where they are and get them where they need to go.Learn more at: https://providearide.com/

