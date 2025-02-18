Thirty Saints Productions Announces Licensing Availability for Chris Sherman's Hilarious Comedy, Life Alert

LIFE ALERT, BY CHRIS SHERMAN PLAYWRIGHT, CHRIS SHERMAN Joe Lusher as Joey, Josie Merkle as Rose, and Jenn Barlup as Karen in eMBer Women’s Theatre production of Life Alert Photo by Michelle Batt

If You Liked Driving Miss Daisy, You’ll Love Life Alert! The new play from the female Neil Simon.

I’m so excited and proud to add Chris Sherman’s play to our lineup, I truly feel she is the female Neil Simon.” — James A. Rocco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: James A. Rocco , CEOinfo@thirtysaintsproductions.comTHIRTY SAINTS PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES LICENSING AVAILABILITY FOR CHRIS SHERMAN’S HILARIOUS COMEDY, LIFE ALERT Thirty Saints Productions is thrilled to announce the licensing availability of Life Alert, a poignant and laugh-out-loud dramedy by acclaimed playwright Chris Sherman. “I’m so excited and proud to add Chris Sherman’s play to our lineup,” said Thirty Saints’ founder James Rocco, “I truly feel she is the female Neil Simon.”Following a successful industry reading at CreateTheater’s Online Industry Reading Series led by Cate Cammarata, Life Alert received a critically-praised production at eMBer Theater in Columbus, Ohio. Now theaters of all sizes have the opportunity to bring this heartfelt and humorous production to their stages.If You Liked Driving Miss Daisy, You’ll Love Life Alert!SynopsisAnnie and Ben Sussman, a middle-aged couple living on New York City’s Upper West Side, are finally enjoying a long-awaited sense of freedom. Ben, a busy cardiologist, and Annie, a retired teacher pursuing her dream of playwriting, are eager for this next chapter—until life throws them a curveball. When Annie’s mother, Rose, suffers a fall and moves in with them, their small apartment becomes a battleground of clashing personalities, misplaced good intentions, and life’s unrelenting demands. Suddenly, Annie’s second act is interrupted by the ultimate parental plot twist.A sharp and witty exploration of caregiving, ambition, and family dynamics, Life Alert navigates themes of responsibility, midlife reinvention, and the challenges of caring for aging parents.Richard Sanford of Columbus Underground said,“Sherman’s play [Life Alert] is deeply concerned with who society considers disposable, whose work matters and whose doesn’t, and how demoralizing that gets. The specificity and rhythms of the language tossed me into the night chewing on these themes in ways that will echo long after I submit this review.”Production DetailsCast Size: 3 Women, 2 MenSetting: Present-day Greenwich Village, NYCSet: A single interior set – the cozy but cluttered apartment of Annie and Ben Sussman, filled with books, family photos, and well-loved furniture reflecting a lifetime of memories.ABOUT PLAYWRIGHT CHRIS SHERMANChris Sherman’s writing credits include Jack: A Musical Fantasy (Theater of Universal Images, Lincoln Center Out of Doors), The Inferno (Abington Theater’s Around the Table series), Maladies (Winner, Best Play, CreateTheater/Prism Stage Co. New Works Festival), and The Mothers (currently in development). A founding member of CreateTheater, Sherman’s work has been featured at the New York Theater Festival and recognized as a semi-finalist in the Screencraft Playwriting Contest.Perfect for:Regional theaters seeking contemporary works with small castsCommunity theaters looking for meaningful multi-generational ensemble piecesNew play development programsLICENSING & INQUIRIESFor licensing information, sizzle reel, and perusal script, visit https://www.thirtysaintsproductions.com/shows/life-alert Be among the first to stage this must-see comedy! Request a perusal script or secure your production rights today through Thirty Saints Productions.#LifeAlertThePlay #FamilyComedy #CaringForMom #WhatAboutMyLife #MiddleAgeMatters #NYCTheaterABOUT THIRTY SAINTS PRODUCTIONSThirty Saints Productions is dedicated to developing and licensing innovative new works that captivate audiences and inspire theaters worldwide. With a strong commitment to nurturing fresh voices in contemporary theater, Thirty Saints proudly champions stories that entertain, challenge, and resonate with today’s audiences.For licensing inquiries, please contact: info@thirtysaintsproductions.com

Life Alert Sizzle Reel from Premiere Production at eMBer Women's Theatre, Columbus, Ohio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.