Excel Dryer launches new continuing education course: Global Trends in Commercial Restroom Design

Excel Dryer D\13 Sink System with XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer offers an elevated user experience

Explore cutting-edge restroom design strategies backed by global research and approved for AIA, GBIC and IDCEC credits

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , inventor of the touchless, high-speed XLERATORHand Dryer, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its newest continuing education course for design professionals, New Global Trends in Commercial Restroom Design: Enhancing User Experience, Health, Sustainability and Savings. Approved for AIA, GBIC and IDCEC credits, the program examines emerging priorities in commercial restroom design and highlights the innovations shaping user experience, health, sustainability and long-term cost efficiency.The live, instructor-led course will be held Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. Over 50 minutes, attendees will explore changing expectations for hygiene, sustainability and operational savings, supported by real-world examples, product insights and global survey data Drawing on findings from MetrixLab, an industry-leading consumer insight and market research firm, the course provides a comprehensive look at evolving perceptions among architects, facility managers and restaurant operators. Participants will gain actionable strategies for designing restrooms that support occupant health and wellness, enhance sustainability outcomes and optimize performance over the building’s lifecycle.LEARNING OBJECTIVES INCLUDE:• Evaluating post-pandemic perceptions of commercial restrooms—based on a global survey of architects, facility managers and restaurant operators—and identifying emerging design priorities across stakeholder groups.• Analyzing innovative restroom products designed to minimize touchpoints and reduce germ transmission, and assessing their impact on occupant health, safety and overall user experience.• Identifying restroom products that contribute to building certifications such as LEED and WELL, and explaining how specific product attributes align with sustainability and wellness criteria.• Examining the environmental impact of material choices during the use phase and demonstrating how strategic product selection can generate long-term operational savings and improve occupant well-being.• Applying lessons from real-world case studies to illustrate how product selection supports project goals, including cost efficiency, environmental performance and alignment with client sustainability objectives.The course is sponsored by Excel Dryer, Inc. and presented by Paul Marquez, Global Head of Architectural Specifications and Sustainability.“Design professionals play a critical role in shaping environments that impact millions of people every day,” said Debbie Frangie, global marketing manager at Excel Dryer. “This course equips them with the knowledge and tools to design restrooms that meet evolving demands for health, sustainability and efficiency, while ensuring a superior user experience.”The new course reflects Excel Dryer’s ongoing commitment to education, innovation and sustainability in the built environment.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

Global Survey: Post-Pandemic Perceptions of Commercial Restrooms

