Post-pandemic pressures reshape commercial restrooms worldwide

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. partnered with MetrixLab, a global market research leader operating in 90 countries, to conduct an unprecedented international survey examining how the post-pandemic era is reshaping commercial restroom expectations. The study focused on the perspectives of architects and interior designers, key decision-makers in restroom layout, material selection and hand-drying specification. It also looked at the needs of business owners, facility managers and consumers across the United States, Europe and Asia.ARCHITECTS AND DESIGNERS SIGNAL THREE CLEAR SHIFTSAcross all regions, architects and interior design professionals reported near-universal agreement on the major changes they’ve observed in commercial restrooms since the pandemic:1. Increased cleaning protocols2. Greater demand for touchless features3. Higher need for space to support social distancingThese shifts reflect heightened expectations for hygiene, operational efficiency and user confidence, which are now essential standards in commercial environments.WHAT MATTERS MOST WHEN SPECIFYING HAND DRYING SOLUTIONSWhen selecting hand drying technology for new builds or renovations, architects and designers identified their top three priorities:1. Visual aesthetics2. Hygiene performance3. Touchless operationThis prioritization mirrors the industry’s movement toward integrated, minimalist design and elevated hygiene standards. According to the study, architects and designers agree that compared to paper towels, touchless hand dryers are more hygienic, more sustainable and require significantly less maintenance.CONSUMERS WANT TOUCHLESS FIXTURES, AND THEY'RE WASHING MORE THAN EVERThe survey also captured an important shift in public behavior: 75% of U.S. consumers now wash their hands up to 10 times per day, a major increase from pre-pandemic norms. This level of frequency magnifies the cost and environmental burdens associated with paper towels, multiplying labor, waste, maintenance demands and carbon footprint.In contrast, 89% of global consumers prefer touchless hand dryers, signaling broad acceptance of, and preference for automated, hygienic drying methods.A GLOBAL TREND TOWARD HYGIENIC, SUSTAINABLE RESTROOM SOLUTIONSFindings across 4,000+ participants demonstrate that restroom cleanliness and hygiene are the top concerns worldwide. In fact, 100% of respondents agreed that a dirty restroom reflects poorly on a business, and the top contributor to a "dirty" restroom was identified as paper towels on the floor or overflowing trash cans.These insights reinforce the need for dependable, hygienic and sustainable hand-drying solutions capable of supporting increased usage and elevated expectations.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com ###

