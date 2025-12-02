Delaware PSC and DPA Help Customers Understand Their Delmarva Electric Bills

On your Delmarva Power bill, distribution charges appear in the first section of your bill, labeled “delivery charges.” Distribution charges are calculated by multiplying the amount of electricity used (measured in kilowatt hours) by the price per kilowatt hour.

Also, included in the Delivery Charge on your Delmarva Power bill are public policy programs approved by the General Assembly like the Green Energy Fund, Renewable Portfolio Standards Charge and Low-Income Fund.

The Public Service Commission and the Public Advocate are committed to helping customers better understand how their energy dollars are spent. Breaking down the bill into these three parts helps show what it takes to generate, move, and deliver electricity across Delaware safely and dependably.