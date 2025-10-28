Winter Energy Savings and Conservation Tips brought to you by the Delaware Public Service Commission

As temperatures drop, keeping your home warm and energy bills manageable becomes a top priority. The Delaware Public Service Commission is here to help you stay comfortable and save money this winter. Explore simple, practical ways to reduce energy use, improve efficiency, and make the most of every dollar—because small changes can make a big difference for your home and your budget. Keep your filter clean and hire a licensed contractor to inspect your unit. If your unit has been in use for 15 years or longer, consider getting an upgrade for improved efficiency.

If your ceiling fan has a reverse switch, you’ll want to flip that when you turn your heat on, making your fan’s blades spin clockwise. This causes the fan to produce an updraft, forcing the hot air that rises to your ceiling down and into the rest of the room.

A humidifier will not only fight the dry skin that usually accompanies winter, it will also make your home feel warmer. The humidity in your home should be between 30% and 50%, and if it’s too low the dry air will feel cooler. Conversely, the more moisture that is in the air, the warmer it will feel.

Check the tightness of air ducts and be sure to plug any visible open spots with insulation material. While you’re at it, check your doors and windows — they could be responsible for wasting 10% of your energy costs. Fix these leaks by installing weather-stripping or caulk around drafty doors and windows. Electrical outlets in exterior walls are also an extremely common cause of heat loss in your home, as are the gaps around water pipes where they pass through walls. Make sure you inspect these areas of your home and seal up any cracks to further reduce heating costs.

Set the thermostat to 68F while you’re home and awake, and program it to lower to around 64F for the 8 hours you are asleep or away from the house. For every degree down: You can save up to 3% on your heating bill for every degree you lower the thermostat for eight hours a day.

Keep the filter clean and hire a licensed contractor to inspect your unit. If your unit has been in use for 15 years or longer, consider getting an upgrade for improved efficiency.

Programming your thermostat enables you to lower the temperature when you are at work or asleep to conserve energy and raise the temperature before you return home to maximize comfort. The majority of programmable thermostats allow you to set multiple time frames and temperatures to fit your lifestyle. We recommend smart thermostats, such as the Nest, as they can save you 10 to 12 percent in heating costs.

During the day, let the sunshine in through your windows for added warmth. At night, make sure all windows are covered to prevent drafts and loss of heat through the glass.

Speaking of ensuring each room reaches maximum heat, closing the doors and vents to unused rooms will help focus the home heating efforts to the important portions.

This is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to lower your gas bills during the winter. Most energy efficiency websites recommend a maximum heating temperature setting of less than 70 degrees. For those of you who feel cold at temperatures below 70 degrees, a light jacket, sweatshirt, long sleeve shirt, or sweater can help keep you warm without having to raise your thermostat temperature and therefore your natural gas usage.

Uninsulated wood floors can account for up to 10% of a home’s heat loss. Carpets and rugs keep rooms warmer. Add a rug or roll of carpet to trap heat and protect your feet.

Budget billing allows you to pay a set amount for utilities, such as electricity and gas, each month. The service makes energy costs more predictable for consumers, despite fluctuations in energy usage as seasons change.

With a budget billing program, your utility company will review and average energy usage at your home for the past 12 or 24 months. If this information is unavailable, they will use figures from the last occupant’s usage. The average monthly cost and anticipated energy prices are then used to calculate your new monthly bill under the budget billing plan, and you’ll pay a set amount each month.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.