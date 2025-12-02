Casa Noosh x Amarna Gallery Present: The Gilded Affair at The Moore Club

A Night of Art, Luxury, and Curated Indulgence During Art Basel Miami 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Art Basel, the city’s most influential tastemakers, collectors, celebrities, and cultural leaders will gather at the iconic Moore Club for The Gilded Affair , an ultra-exclusive evening hosted by Casa Noosh and Amarna Gallery. This immersive experience brings together rare culinary artistry, fine art, luxury spirits, and high-profile guests for one of Basel’s most anticipated private events.The Gilded Affair will also highlight the Miami Art Basel debut of Mr. Sancho Pancho Tequila . Representing the brand is Billy Karasik, Vice President of Brand Development & Strategy. Specialty cocktails featuring Mr. Sancho Pancho will be paired with Casa Noosh’s curated caviar selections throughout the evening.A Historic Unveiling: The World’s Rarest Caviar Meets Fine ArtIn an extraordinary collaboration with acclaimed sculptor Ada Da Silva, Casa Noosh will debut the world’s rarest caviar—Albino Almas Sterlet, valued at $65,000 per kilogram—presented in five original bronze sculptural vessels created exclusively for this event.Luxury Spirits Meet Elevated ArtistryGuests will enjoy signature cocktails crafted with Mr. Sancho Pancho Tequila, marking the brand’s official entry into Miami’s Art Basel scene. Also featured is Zunte Mezcal, presenting its limited-edition Swarovski collaboration bottle and premium mezcal.Artistic ShowcaseAmarna Gallery will present works by renowned artists, including: Diogo Snow, Roman Feral, Karen Bystedt, Margarita Howis, and Victoria Unikel, offering collectors and tastemakers a distinctive fine-art experience.A High-Profile Guest ListThe Gilded Affair is expected to draw prominent celebrities, cultural influencers, and industry icons, including:Kim KardashianRichie AkivaJorge Masvidal (UFC Champion)Emilio Gonzalez (Top mayoral candidate endorsed by President Trump)Roger Sanchez (Grammy-winning international DJ & producer)Kristen Knight (International DJ, producer & vocalist)Rene Ruiz (Celebrity fashion designer—Sofía Vergara, Paris Hilton & others)Influencers and creators: Lisa Arce, Rita Prisco, Stacy Moya, and moreThe evening will be hosted by Kristin Sanchez of NBC Miami’s South Florida Live, providing live coverage across social platforms.Event DetailsRed Carpet Arrivals: 7:00 PMOfficial Caviar Unveiling: 9:00 PMPremier PartnersMIA Watch Club, Icelandic Water, Aubi & Ramsa, and Longbox will enhance the event experience with luxury partner showcases.

