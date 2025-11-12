Ashley Paul Dazzles Under a Pink-Lit Sky at Palm Springs Pride

Ashley Paul Lights Up Palm Springs Pride with a Dazzling Main Stage Performance

PALM SPRINGS , CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billboard-charting EDM artist Ashley Paul lit up the Arenas District main stage at Palm Springs Pride this weekend, delivering an unforgettable performance that had the crowd dancing, singing, and celebrating love in all its colors.As the evening sun gave way to a radiant pink hue that washed over the stage, Ashley—dressed in an aqua glitter-and-feathers mini dress—commanded the spotlight with electric energy and pure emotion. Her set included fan favorites like “Bingo Baby,” which just surpassed one million streams, “Dance You Gotta,” and “Golden Tickets,” which recently amassed over 550,000 Spotify playlist listeners, captivating thousands of festival goers who gathered to experience her signature blend of disco, EDM, and heartfelt storytelling.Sharing the event with such headliners as Novell and Grammy Award–winning DJ and producer Tracy Young, Ashley’s powerful vocals could be heard soaring above the beats for miles. Fans commented on how they could feel her notes—each one brimming with emotion.That sentiment perfectly captured the night: raw, radiant, and real. Ashley Paul’s connection to her fans was palpable as she danced, smiled, and reached out into the crowd from the stage, embodying the inclusive spirit of Pride itself.“Palm Springs Pride is always a celebration of authenticity,” Ashley shared after her performance. “To stand on that stage and feel that love—it’s something I’ll never forget.”As her set closed, she shouted to the cheering crowd, “I love you, Palm Springs Pride! We have so much to be proud of!”Ashley Paul continues to prove why she’s one of today’s most magnetic performers—bridging generations of dance music lovers with a message of joy, acceptance, and unity.Currently, Ashley has two new singles out and is set to perform at her next concert this December.“Body Language,” produced by Joel Diamond and released through Sony, recently hit the Music Week Pop Charts at #36.Her second single, “Finding Rhythm,” is an explosive duet written and performed with Deniece Pearson of Five Star fame, co-written with Lucas Marx and Luv Foundation UK, and available now on Vydia and all major DSPs. Stream it now and experience the rhythm that’s defining the new era of Ashley Paul.

Watch the Official Music Video: "Bingo Baby"

